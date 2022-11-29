Strength does not lie in the opponent’s weakness. Florestan.

For the president, the march was more important than the report on Sunday.

What do I mean?

Because last Wednesday the 16th he not only said that he was changing the reading of the report for his four years in the Palace, on Thursday the 1st, but also announced his return to the streets, on Sunday the 27th, streets that led him to the presidency.

I say this because his government results are highly debatable, but not the leadership he exercises over his own.

That is why he gave weight to the march that he led, at times irresponsibly and riskily, during the almost six hours that it took him to float through the crowd on his way through Reforma, Juárez, Madero, until he disembarked on the crest of a wave in the Zócalo .

When he arrived at the square of his successes, those who were waiting there and those who were able to enter were exhausted to hear his report on 110 government actions and achievements, not on a Sunday afternoon, not after the tour, and even less when he was there. It had been the important thing, not the thousands of kilometers of roads, not the fiscal deficit or the percentages of growth; not foreign investment, not if oil production was going up, which has been going down, not what a good deal the purchase of Deer Park in Houston had been, or the millions of cubic meters of gas, or the convoys for the Mayan Train, or how its construction is going or that of Tres Bocas. Nope.

And it is that they were already exhausted, all except him, inflated by the crowd, carried or not, who carried him on a litter.

For López Obrador and his project, I reiterate, the important thing was the march, not the report, -he has given so many!- the triumphal journey with which he began a decisive stretch of his succession, from the presentation of his social humanism, when in reality, the factor will be him, not what he presented as his legacy.

And that’s why the march.

remnants

1. LEADERSHIP.- That of Jenaro Villamil, president of the SPR, as the central conductor of the transmission of the march on all government channels and radio stations and his fondness for the painting, not to mention his propaganda;

2. CORRESPONDENT.- Epigmenio Ibarra, official producer of 4-T, boasts: I have been combed by snipers, I have been shot with direct bursts, I have been on the verge of being shot, I have been ambushed, I have been on the verge of being blown to pieces, I have overturned three times, I went out through the windshield at 160 kilometers per hour, and after overcoming everything, on Sunday it vanished on Paseo de la Reforma. What goes from the story to the street;

3. REFORM.- Today the opinion of the political-electoral reform of the president, approved yesterday, goes up to the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies. The point is that the ruling party does not have a qualified majority, but López Obrador will go for his plan B, unless the operator, Adán Augusto López Hernández, pulls a surprise out of his hat.

See you tomorrow, but in private.