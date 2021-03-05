The Department of Women has organized more than thirty activities to commemorate the International Day of Women’s Rights that is celebrated on March 8. The theme chosen this year is ‘We are Essential’ and it pays tribute to the women who have performed essential services during the pandemic. The Councilor for Equality, Antonia Pérez, highlighted yesterday during the presentation of the acts that “the work of all the women who have turned since the beginning of the pandemic to manufacture masks, screens and gowns will be recognized” for health workers and all those professionals of essential services for their delivery during the coronavirus crisis.

Talks, colloquia, ‘online’ courses, gymkhanas and exhibitions make up the program, adapted to sanitary conditions and without mass events. Collectives such as Cepaim, the scout group, Cáritas, the Gypsy Secretariat, the Paso Blanco and Cazalla Intercultural collaborate with the Department of Equality, as well as the secondary schools of the municipality.

Within this program of activities, today the Caritas centers host activities for children on the rights and freedoms of women and gender equality. Tomorrow, Saturday, the Lorca Feminista collective will install an information booth, collect books for women deprived of liberty and organize a gymkhana for equality.

The institutional act for the 8M will be held on Monday at 11 am in the Plaza de España, where the awards of the eighth edition of the Lorca Awards for Equality will be presented, which this year will distinguish the Unit for Local Protection and Attention to the Woman (Uplam) of the Local Police of Lorca and individually to Antonia Castañeda and María Rita Pérez.