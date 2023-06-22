Given the internal process carried out by the party founded by the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador; Brunetteto define your coordinator of the defense of the Fourth Transformation30 thousand young people raise their hands for the candidate Marcelo Ebrard and call themselves the “Marce Lovers”.

This Thursday, June 22, the “MarceLovers” They will present their movement. which they claim is based on volunteering that seeks to support “comrade Marcelo Ebrard” towards the survey that will select the national coordinator of the Defense Committees of the Fourth Transformation.

Through an invitation to the media, this movement reported that the presentation of “marcelovers”, will take place on Thursday, June 22 at 12:30 pm, at the monument to “The Falcon” next to the Normal Metro station, Calz. Mexico-Tacuba sn, Miguel Hidalgo, 11300, Mexico City.

He mentions that the coordinators of this effort “MarceLovers” will be present, mostly made up of young people representing the different regions of the country that make up this new digital community in favor of Marcelo Ebrard. They affirm that, currently, said volunteering amounts to 30,000 Mexican men and women.

The MarcelLovers will summon the entire Mexican society to participate in their citizen platform, through the creation of the largest network of volunteers in the country’s history and summon them to digital participation through a web platform where citizens will be able to send their proposals to comrade Marcelo Ebrard. We will make the social desire to “command obeying” a reality, it is time to listen to the people of Mexico,” the invitation reads.

For its part, the spokesperson for Marcelo Ebrard reported that the movement is NOT directly from Marcelo Ebrard’s team, it is a group of supporters. Likewise, he indicated that Marcelo Ebrard will not participate in the presentation.