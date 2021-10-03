That Marc Márquez still does not get things like before the injury is a reality that the pilot himself does not deny. But that Marc Márquez maintains that essence so much of his that, in the absence of his one hundred percent physical recovery (which should probably be accompanied by the improvement of his Honda), it allows him to get the best of himself in certain circumstances, is another truth. . Three circuits had the Spanish marked on his return calendar, always at the expense of his progress. Its three kingdoms. One, the Sachsenring, in Germany; another the Motorland of Aragón; the third, the Circuit of the Americas, scene of the race this Sunday.

In the first, Márquez had the pleasure of returning to a podium, and doing it at the top, with more suffering than before 2020, but in any case showing why he was the king in Saxony. In the second he was about to do it, although there he met the rider who has grown the most in the current campaign, Pecco Bagnaia, winner that Sunday, winner the next in Misano, Italy, and author of the last three poles. The one on Saturday meant the break of the immaculate series that the one from Cervera had in Austin, where he had been the fastest in official training since 2013, the year of the premiere of this circuit on the motorcycle World Championship calendar. A record that he had not kept with that of victories once in 2019 he had gone to the ground when he firmly commanded the test. But this time he did not escape it, which allowed him to complete his desired triplet with a magnificent balance of two victories and a second place.

The race was like the usual ones in Texas. From third place on the grid he placed first in the first corner. And from there, the monologue, lap after lap, with a rhythm higher than that of his rivals, to increase the advantage. One, two, three, four seconds …

“The plan was exactly how I did the race: start well, get into the first corner first, go slow in the first three laps, and when the tires started to drop, push. I was able to maintain a comfortable pace, although at the end I was already tired. But I already had a sufficient margin and my instinct told me that Fabio was not going to push because his situation was good for the title, “he explained. Márquez once again enjoyed at the top of a podium, an award for suffering that began that fateful Sunday in July in Jerez when he fell to the ground.

A monologue behind him



From behind, the one who made his monologue, and a very valuable one, was Fabio Quartararo, who shows weekend after weekend why he is the leader of MotoGP, being also the only Yamaha that always stays in the fight ahead, lately surrounded by Ducati. On Saturday he was placed for the fourteenth time in fifteen Saturdays in the first row of a grid, this Sunday he added his tenth podium, and by finishing just ahead of Bagnaia he was able to increase his advantage in the general to 48 points, with only 75 at stake. .

«It tastes like a victory to me, I feel very good. The race was very hard, but it was very nice to see that with our bike we were able to do this race, ”said the Nice rider. A magnificent result and more after freeing himself of the fear that the Italian Ducati would repeat what he did in the last two grands prix. Although it was difficult for Bagnaia to reach third place, in a race from less to more in which he ended up stealing the dream of the podium from Jorge Martín. The Madrilenian even lost fourth place in favor of Álex Rins for having to comply with a long lap penalty for exceeding the limits of the track more times than allowed.

Now the Motorcycle World Championship will face its last three appointments, again in Misano, again at the Portimao Circuit in Portugal and finally in Valencia, with a solid and consolidated leader, and with the expectation of seeing if Márquez still has something more. in your pocket with which to close the year of your return.