The Marbella city council paralyzes the biometric control of its employees after two years due to a possible sanction

From one day to the next, the Marbella city council says that it is going to put an end to a practice that it maintained for almost two years despite union complaints and the contrary opinion of the Data Protection Agency. Until now, the 4,000 public employees of the Consistory governed by Ángeles Muñoz (PP) signed in using a facial scan or their fingerprints. Given the resistance of some to hand over their biometric data, the city council opened several disciplinary files. Now it says it is withdrawing the system, but leaves the door open to recovering it in the future.

The reason is that the Transparency Council has initiated a sanctioning file for this practice, implemented by Decree in Marbella in December 2022. The Council opens a file for the “possible non-compliance with the personal data protection regulations”, according to the resolution a which this medium has had access to.

Given the doubts raised by the Transparency Council (…) the Consistory has decided to opt for withdrawing the biometric system “while maintaining the manual,” the Consistory points out in a written response to this medium. In addition, he explains why they maintained it until now: he considers that the biometric system in the registration of working hours is the most appropriate “because of the guarantees it offers regarding fraud and the comfort of the worker.” Antifraud also opened an investigation into the city council’s practice (mainly in the Cleaning area) of charging thousands of overtime hours that were impossible to perform, as this media has been reporting in recent years.

For now, “registries will be created that exclude said biometric data,” but the city council does not give up, and warns that it will argue to defend the system that it has been applying until now, which it considers legal and which, it assures, was always voluntary for municipal employees. Union sources emphasize, on the contrary, that the workers’ consent was not asked.

Various files on workers

ElDiario.es Andalucía reported a year ago that the Marbella city council was collecting the biometric data of its employees. At that time, the City Council had just extended the implementation of the system to the Local Police, where it encountered resistance to the point that at least two officers refused, and were warned that they would be prosecuted if they continued doing so.

It wasn’t the first time. In the summer of 2023, two cleaning and garden service workers were also charged for refusing to sign in with the facial biometric system. The instructor accused them of a serious offense, even though they demonstrated that they continued to sign in using the signature system. The city council claimed that biometric control was necessary to comply with the schedules. Some of these sanctions have been appealed by workers before the courts.

In April 2023, the SEPMA union brought the case to the Transparency Council, which now notifies the start of the sanctioning procedure for non-compliance with personal data protection regulations. In this year and a half, the Council has given a hearing to the city council and has studied the legal arguments of SEPMA, according to the union, which considers that biometric control opposes Directive 5/2022, of the European Data Protection Council and the later Guide of the Spanish Data Protection Agency.

Data protected by article 18.4 of the Constitution

Biometric data are personal data protected by article 18.4, and the Constitutional Court has stressed that the fundamental right guarantees that every person must be able to control the use and destination of their data. It is also data considered “high risk”. In Spain, the interpretation was that the legislation granted a generic authorization for cases where collection was necessary, but that changed in November 2023, when the Data Protection Agency published an updated guide setting much more restrictive use criteria to adapt the situation to the guidelines of the European Data Protection Committee.

Since then, the person in charge [de los datos, aquí el ayuntamiento de Marbella] “must have a standard with the status of law that specifically authorizes the use of biometric data for this purpose,” according to the guide. And consent cannot lift the prohibition, “as there is an imbalance between the person who is undergoing the treatment and the person who is carrying it out.”

The guide changed the criteria applied in Spain, according to specialists. However, it did not modify the city council’s roadmap, which shortly after its publication extended the signing system with facial or fingerprint recognition to local police officers.

“It’s wasted money”

As reported by the union, the eventual sanction to the Marbella city council will not in any case be economic, since the law exempts public administrations, but it could conclude with a warning that would force the City Council to completely eliminate the use of the tools. biometric control and its replacement by other less invasive measures.

José Luis Gutiérrez, general secretary of SEPMA, announces that they will request a precautionary measure to guarantee that the city council paralyzes the system, and regrets the time that has passed since he filed the complaint with the Transparency Council: a year and a half to agree on the opening of a file. This led to a complaint to the Ombudsman.

Marbella implements biometric control for its employees against the criteria of the Data Protection Agency

“It is something very clear. I even attached a report from the Deputy Director General of Transparency warning a municipality that biometric data could not be collected.” Gutiérrez laments the cost to public coffers that the frustrated implementation of a control system doomed (for now) to extinction will have: “It’s wasted money.”