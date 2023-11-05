Drug trafficking is today another element of daily life in the city of Marbella (Málaga, 150,725 inhabitants). Home to dozens of criminal organizations, the most important drug traffickers choose it to live and closely control their operations while they spend, launder and enjoy the enormous benefits of their illegal activity. In the spring of 2022, the Government created the position of Delegate Prosecutor in Marbella of the Special Anti-Drug Prosecutor’s Office and thus made Málaga the only province, along with Cádiz, with two specialized prosecutors. Carlos Tejada Bañales, born in Portugalete (Bizkaia) 57 years ago, obtained the position in this new position in a public competition. Previously, he had served two years as a judge in Girona and eight in the Barcelona Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office. In 2006 he requested a transfer as prosecutor to a Marbella then absorbed by urban corruption. He says that his work piles up, that the city’s judicial facilities are small and old, and that his files flood when it rains too much. He is embarrassed to receive foreign delegations because of the bad image that all this gives.

Ask. In your experience of almost 20 years in this city, what do you think happened for organized crime to take such deep roots in the area?

Answer. There are many reasons. In the years of real estate corruption, work was stuck in the courts and the bad They took advantage of it. We have a very powerful real estate sector that moves a lot of money, with the vast majority of legal companies but it is also an activity that criminals bet on to launder their money. The area offers facilities to hide among the coastal developments and there are good communications: it is easy to leave or enter. The luxury here, look at the vehicle fleet, is unique. Drug traffickers spend money quietly in Marbella without attracting attention. Here you can spend that benefit [derivado del narcotráfico]. The moment they see that they cannot enjoy the money, they will go somewhere else.

Q. Was the plaza created to achieve this?

R. It was a necessity for multiple reasons. Marbella is a place with a large transfer of drugs and related matters. After the police reinforcement in Campo de Gibraltar, many drug traffickers moved to this coast. Added to this are the settling of accounts that has taken place, especially in 2018 and 2019. Police work has been reinforced with the creation of groups such as GRECO, Udyco and Edoa, but a position like this was needed. One of the first things I did when I arrived was to bring together the heads of all the groups that fight against drug trafficking to coordinate as best as possible.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Q. What has surprised you most in this first year?

R. The amount of money drug traffickers move and how easy it is to spend it in Marbella without attracting attention. Also its dangerousness and the youth of the criminals. They are young people who manage a fortune and are not going to give up that way of life of exclusive villas, luxury cars and all kinds of whims. They will do everything possible to stay there. And, if they have to take down anyone, they don’t blink an eye. It is essential to chase the stashes, but above all the money and what it becomes: vehicles, houses, boats. This is where it hurts, because one stash can be replaced by another, but not the money.

Here luxury is unique. Drug traffickers spend money quietly in Marbella without attracting attention. “The moment they see that they cannot enjoy the money, they will go somewhere else.”

Q. Do they move that much money?

R. They are unimaginable amounts. There is no merchandise that raises costs so much from origin to market. The benefits are multiplied, but so are the risks. And that competition generates crime, like settling scores.

Q. They are common on the Costa del Sol.

R. Yes. When a drug operation goes wrong, they seek revenge, always among themselves. There are also twists [robos de droga entre delincuentes] and in the end someone usually pays for it. It also happens due to the competition to obtain a greater market share, both in the trafficking of hashish and cannabis derivatives and in cocaine, which are the two major activities in the area. Drugs move a lot of money and people do anything for that amount, like killing.

Q. The police report that weapons are increasingly common. Is that so?

R. Not as many are seized, but they do appear in some records. I think they are used more for defense, although sometimes they have a silencer and that means something else. Obtaining weapons is relatively easy for these criminal groups. It is very dangerous, because many of these people are very young and show a recklessness that was not seen before.

Q. Does this generate insecurity in Marbella?

R. At street level, the truth is, it is very quiet.

The quantities that move are unimaginable. There is no merchandise that raises costs so much from origin to market.”

Q. Can drug trafficking be ended?

R. It is very difficult. In a drug stash there are many people involved: from the organizers, who sometimes live in Dubai, to the lowest level, those who unload bales of hashish, who also earn money that is difficult to earn from other activities. Drug trafficking moves so much money that there will always be people willing to take the risk. I do believe that little by little more pressure is being put on, there are more specialized police groups that do a great job, but today it is very difficult. European and global reports say that the drug is breaking production records and, as long as there is demand, there will be supply. The solution is to continue strengthening police units and for drug traffickers to become convinced that they are not welcome in Marbella.

Q. How can you get it?

R. We must make life more uncomfortable for organizations, so that their members end up in prison. Police and Prosecutor’s Office units must be strengthened. Also provide many of the seized assets to the police so that they can be more effective: vehicles, boats, telecommunications systems… Drug traffickers move so much money that they have all kinds of resources. Is incredible.

Q. Agents often complain about a lack of resources. Also that justice is slow and that police work sometimes remains little or nothing in the courts.

R. The cases with criminal organizations are very complex. Some have up to 90 people investigated, each with a lot of money to spend on good lawyers. The law is highly guaranteeing and allows each decision to be appealed on several occasions, delaying the procedures. It must be taken into account that Marbella does not have prosecution bodies: here we only investigate the cases, but they are judged in Malaga, which causes more delays. Judgments take time to arrive. And the only one who benefits from the delay of a procedure is the one under investigation.

Tejada, at the Prosecutor’s Office facilities. Garcia-Santos

Q. Are there a lack of resources at the judicial level?

R. I like this place a lot, but I am in charge of Marbella and Estepona, with 70 kilometers of coast between both municipalities. Also Ronda, but there I have the support of a prosecutor. It would take at least one more person. Drugs, settling scores, money laundering… It’s a lot of burden. And the courts of Estepona are still mixed: Investigative and First Instance. The same goes for a complex drug trafficking operation or a complaint from a community of neighbors. That makes it very difficult. Here in Marbella it is already separated, but there are collapsed courts. That is why it would be good to create specialized courts, with judges and prosecutors focused only on drug trafficking. We would have to see the legal fit, but it would be great.

Q. Judges specialized in drug trafficking?

R. It is an idea that appears in the Prosecutor’s Office Report. In France they have specialized jurisdictions, where there are not only prosecutors, but also judges who are dedicated exclusively to drug trafficking cases.

It would be nice to create specialized courts, with judges and prosecutors focused only on drug trafficking. We would have to see the legal fit, but it would be great”

Q. Where is the fight against drug trafficking heading?

R. You can’t see it, but now in Marbella there are police officers from many countries working. Last year we hosted a meeting with police representatives from across Europe. Now the large shipments of drugs are shared by members from different countries, who agree on which part each one gets. The future of the fight against drug trafficking is international collaboration, both at the police and judicial levels. We recently seized almost 800 kilos of cocaine on the high seas in a model operation with Portugal. That is the way. The case of Encrochat is also a good example. Coordination between countries is allowing many criminal organizations to be dismantled, some here on the Costa del Sol. They had their own system where they allowed themselves to agree on shipments, talk about murders, and put a price on people’s lives. They thought they were unbeatable.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_