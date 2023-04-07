The marauders: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, Friday 7 April 2023, I predoni is broadcast in prime time on Italia 1, a 2016 film directed by Steven C Miller. The protagonists are Christopher Meloni and Bruce Willis. It is an action film that lasts 107 minutes. Below we find out the plot and who is part of the cast.

Plot

The story tells of Jeffrey Hubert who suddenly becomes the prime suspect for a bank robbery, his own bank. What happened? A gang of kidnappers has chosen the Cincinnati bank for their heist, well trained men and the blame in fact falls on the owner of the bank. Detective Montgomery, an FBI agent, is assigned to the case together with his colleague Stockwell and the newcomer Wells. As the investigation continues, another robbery occurs and coincidentally another bank of Hubert’s. Experts therefore believe that the man is embroiled up to his neck and that he is trying to hide some old debts to be redeemed.

Raiders: the cast of the film

We have already anticipated that the protagonists are Christopher Meloni and Bruce Willis. Below we see which are the actors and actresses and their respective characters in the cast:

Christopher Meloni as Jonathan Montgomery

Bruce WillisJeffrey Hubert

Dave BautistaAgent Stockwell

Adrian Grenier as Special Agent Wells

Lydia HullAgent Chase

Texas Battle: TJ Jackson

Johnathon SchaechDetective Mims

Tyler OlsonDerohan

Christopher Rob BowenTeegan

Richie Chance – Dagley

Chris HillJames Jackson

Danny AbeckaserAntonio Leon

Alyshia Ochse as Jill

Tara HoltVanessa Adler

Carolyn AliseMartha

Jesse PruettCarl Bartender

Streaming and TV

Where to see Raiders on live TV and live streaming? As already mentioned before, the film will be broadcast on Friday 7 April 2023 at 21:20 on Italia 1. To follow the live television broadcast, just tune in to key 6 on the remote control. Those interested in following the live streaming can access instead Mediaset Play.