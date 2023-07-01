The Marathon of the Dolomites is the most desired amateur race in the world. Every year, on the first Sunday of July, about 8,000 cyclists leave, but the requests are three/four times higher. It is therefore not surprising that the Gazzetta chose the marvelous setting of Corvara for the official launch of “Il cyclista”, the new portal dedicated to amateurs with a passion for two wheels.

The first two talks organized by our newspaper took place on Friday, in a Corvara already invaded by many cyclists. In the first, dedicated to the theme of nutrition, the nutritionist Elena Casiraghi, the mountaineer Hervè Barmasse and the former coach Davide Cassani took to our stage. Barmasse arrived in Corvara starting from his Valle D’Aosta on his bike, and despite a fall he enjoyed the experience. “I love bikes, cyclists are all heroes to me because they work so hard. And the bike is a fundamental part of my preparation”. Davide Cassani remembered when he was coach and provided valuable advice. “Don’t be fooled by the emotion at the start. There is a risk of getting carried away and spending too much. The Marathon is long, it’s important not to overdo it at the beginning”. An invaluable tip comes from Gianni Bugno, who talked about cycling training. “I think the first ascent of Campolongo will be fundamental. There each of the participants will understand how he is. With Bugno on stage also Fabrizio Ravanelli, who was a great footballer but who, given how fast he rides a bike, could perhaps also have been a cyclist. “I am at my twentieth participation, but every year the Marathon gives me different emotions”.