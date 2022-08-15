The 42 km are of Ringer and Lisowska. The Venetian at 14 ”from the podium. Along with the weightlifters, also the star Bruni in the final. Dester second in the decathlon after three races

From our correspondent Andrea Buongiovanni & commat; abuongi



The first gold medals of Munich 2022 go to Germany and Poland, those of the marathons. Among the men Richard Ringer stands out (2h10’21 “), among the women Aleksandra Lisowska (2h28’36”). For Italy there is the fifth place of Giovanna Epis (2h29’06 “), Milanese from Legnano who grew up in Venice, in the leading squad up to 39 km and, at the end, 14” from the podium. The carabiniera, a pupil of Giorgio Rondelli, who grew up to 2h25’20 ”in Valencia in December, is confirmed as a reality, even if the opportunity could have been propitious for an even more prestigious result. But the future, even at 33, is on her side. In the men’s field the best blue is Daniele Meucci, 13th in 2h14’22 ”. In general, we hoped for something more. Both tests, conditioned by the heat and set to necessarily mild rhythms, are resolved in the final.

Ringer (for the leading group halfway through the race in 1h05’16 “), sends the home crowd into ecstasy (very numerous along the city circuit), mocking the Israeli Mare Teferi in comeback, who finishes at 2”, overtaken practically on the finish line. The bronze is also Israeli: Gashau Ayale (same Ethiopian origins as his compatriot) is 2h10’29 ”. Meucci, like Iliass Aouani (19th in 2h15’34 ”), stays with the tread until around the 30th km. Then he gives way away. The other Italians: Renè Cuneaz, debut in the national team at 34, is 22nd (2h15’55 ”), Stefano La Rosa 33rd (2h17’57”), Daniele D’Onofrio retires. In the team classic won by Israel over Germany and Spain, the outgoing champion Italy does no better than fifth behind France as well. See also Turin: now there is official status, Pellegri grenade until 30 June 2025

women – Even the women’s competition (1h14’33 “to the half) lives of a long selection. Everything is decided in the last 3 km, with Lisowska capable of the decisive action. The silver is by the Croatian Matea Palrov Kostro (2h28’42 “), the bronze by the Dutch quoted Nienke Brinkman (2h28’52”). The team ranking rewards Germany, Spain and Poland in order, with Italy not present (at least three athletes were needed). The 42-year-old Anna Incerti, who after the finish announces that this was the last marathon of her career, is forty-second in 2h44’11 ”. For the 2010 European champion, after last year’s serious health problems, it is a result that counts as gold.

Nick & Leo – We turn the page. Italy tonight (the start at 20.58) will have two men in the final at twelve of the weight: Nick Ponzio and Leo Fabbri. The two are respectively promoted by the morning qualification with the seventh and tenth overall measure: 20.44 and 20.27. Especially the first, compared to seasonal standards, can grow a lot. And, after ninth place at the World Cup, think about the podium. Only two center the direct passage with the required measure (21.15): the Serbian Sinancevic (21.89) and the Czech Stanek (21.39). Eliminated Sebastiano Bianchetti: 19.37 (22nd). The other titles up for grabs tonight will be the 10,000 and the women’s weight (the best in qualifying is the Portuguese Dongmo with 19.32). See also The City loses the pass to the final in the last breath

bruni finalist – Light and dark for the blues in the other qualifiers of the first session. From the heats of the 100 women (exempted the best 12 of the seasonal list) are promoted to the semifinals at 24 on Tuesday Zaynab Dosso and Irene Siragusa who, with 11 “38 (+0.2) and 11” 57 (-0.7) get the second and the fifteenth time of the lot (nothing to do for Gloria Hopper, who does not go beyond 11 ”64 / + 0.2, twenty-second). In the women’s auction it is not necessary to fly until the required 4.55: to enter the final at twelve on Wednesday it takes 5 centimeters less. And Roberta Bruni (4.25 in the third with thrill, 4.40 in the first and 4.50 in the second) is among the nine who hit the target (as sixth), with the only Slovenian Sutej able to make a clear path. Elisa Molinarolo does not go beyond 4.40 and, eighteenth, is eliminated. See also Milan, Tonali tile: flexor injury, Udinese at risk. Messias ko too

what a dester – Meanwhile, in the decathlon, Dario Dester makes you dream. The 22-year-old carabiniere from Cremona, after three trials of the decathlon, is a splendid second. The blue is 10 ”81 / + 0.7 in the 100 (third), 7.46 / + 0.3 in the long (third) and 14.56 in the weight (tenth), staff improved by 58 centimeters. The partial classification, with 2591 points, puts him behind only the phenomenal Swiss Simon Ehammer (2845), capable of 10 ”56 in the 100 and even 8.31 in long. Behind the blue, the ranking is very short: it sees the Polish Wiesolek third with 2563 and followed by five other athletes with over 2500 points. In the meantime, however, that partial second square is really a pretty sight. In the evening we will continue with the high and the 400.