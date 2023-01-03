Irapuato, Guanajuato.- The traditional Three Kings Parade It is one of the events that have placed Irapuato in the international spotlight during these dates, since it is the largest and most colorful in the country and the magicians from the East already have everything ready for the night of January 5.

This year the Three Wise Men resume visits to small patients from hospitals, children who have their home in children’s shelters and why not also those with a younger spirit in the nursing home.

In Irapuato the parade is an event with a lot of history, which is totally familiar and even when it is crowded, remains with the childish spirit as at the beginning, with which the night returns in a magical moment.

48 years ago, strawberry families sought to the visit of Melchor, Gaspar and Baltazar unforgettable for your children.

They visited them in their homes and This is how this great event was born. which resumes this 2023, with the effort of a huge team of 600 people who strive to make this magic possible again.

The Board of the Three Kings Parade will continue with the social work, 2-year suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemicThis year, the Three Wise Men from the East will visit hospital patients, residents of children’s shelters and nursing homes.

Almost half a century ago in 1975, a group of Irapuatense friends, they were looking for that the night of January 5th was magical for your children.

They thought of taking to their homes the very Melchor, Gaspar and Baltazar, in person, who delivered their gifts for having behaved well.

There was no shortage of onlookers who noticed the unexpected visit and years later, the Three Wise Men in a vehicle began the journey through the main streets of Irapuato.

This is how the Three Kings Parade was born, as an effort made by citizens for the strawberry families, tradition that has been preserved for almost 5 decades.

Slowly the quotas were increasing, to what it is now. Allegorical floats with the representation of biblical passages, story characters and the participation of children, as well as contingents on horseback and on foot.

“The parade is distinguished for being an event that It is the 1st national of its kind, even compared to other countries such as Spain. We have reports of people who have witnessed horseback riding in some parts of Spain.

“But they are very mechanized; here the ride is done by hand, with live animalsthat distinguishes it, it is an event that is being prepared with 4 days of work”, pointed out Afael Alfaro Arredondo, president of the Board of Trustees of the Three Kings Parade Civil Association.