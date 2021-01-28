Those feints of Leo made the emotional memory travel to that April 10, 1981. Place? The Bombonera. The night that Diego Armando Maradona made the goalkeeper roll over, perhaps the best of the goalkeepers (yes, Pato Ubaldo Matildo Fillol) in the small area of ​​a muddy court to touch a stick and put Boca’s three to zero on River .

In this way Leo feigned, over and over again, to pass twice to the left back Fran García who knew where he was standing. And also beat the goalkeeper until he was on his side in front of the goal and almost without an angle, touching the right. And it will be necessary to blame “la de palo” who did not allow him to put a clasp to the 2-1 of Barcelona on Rayo Vallecano (where Leo converted the tie) that gave him the pass to the quarterfinals in the Copa del Rey.

Is that, if there is someone who has a Maradonian memory, that is Leo. It is not the first time that Rosario has tried one of those plays that we only saw at Ten. From that goal to Villarreal so similar to Diego’s against the English in Mexico 86, to the one that converted Osasuna (similar to Maradona’s in Newell’s against Emelec) to pay tribute to DM days after his death.

It all seems like part of a perfectly written script. Leo scores a goal similar to Maradona’s in Rosario and celebrates with the jacket he used on the 10th in Lepra. And speaking of inspiration: Leo’s rival on this last Spanish night wore a red band that crossed his chest diagonally, similar to the classic from River, who suffered a great goal from Diego that night.

At this point, we can believe in coincidences or surrender to the evidence and understand that only a genius (Messi) can trace the plays of another genius (Maradona). That, although sometimes the endings are not entirely happy.