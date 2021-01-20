The image was shocking and worried the football world. The day the current tournament began, Diego Maradona, Gymnastics coach, turned 60 years old. With his body in tow, he was part of a circus that, almost three months later, seems even more so. The Lobo coach did not manage any Cup match that after the sad November 25 it would bear his name. That day he left as he came from the Forest, tired. Continuous Sebastian Mendez as interim until his ethical resignation, after Diego’s death.

Diego and the coaches were the protagonists of the tournament that Boca won. The Gymnastics bench was the first to change its coach in the Diego Maradona Cup, which with the resignation of Diego Dabove in Argentinos on Tuesday, January 12 and the final agreement a week later reached 11 of the 24 teams that participated in the contest. The change of year / season, movements, searches, can generate some more surprises.

The suspension of the declines due to the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis, promised long-term work time and projection of youth. The second happened. The first was on deaf ears; the urgencies of the leaders for good results continued.

Diego Maradona, honored on the Gimnasia de La Plata court for his 60th birthday.

It happened especially in Central Córdoba in Santiago del Estero, Estudiantes de La Plata, Patronato de Paraná and Godoy Cruz de Mendoza. In these four cases, the technician changes were due to poor results.

Alfredo Berti, in the Railroad, he barely directed the 6 matches of the initial phase. Gustavo Alvarez placeholder image he left the entrerriano team after 7 dates; Leandro Desábato del Pincha after 8 and Diego Martinez del Tomba after his first 9 games as a coach in the First Division.

Alfredo Berti, just 6 games in Central Córdoba in Santiago del Estero.

The Gymnastics case, obviously, was very special. After the death of Diego and the resignation of Méndez, the duo continued Mariano Messera and Leandro Martini until the end of the tournament. Now, the leadership announced that Sebastian Chirola Rosemary will be the new driver.

Of the four teams, only the Board sought a new coach in the Cup who passed after a brief interim of Gabriel Graciani: Iván Delfino will continue and has already directed the final dates of the complementation phase. The other three will start with a new bank: Sebastián Méndez in Godoy Cruz (interim of Daniel Oldra), Ricardo Zielinski in Students (Pablo Quatrocchi was the interim) and Gustavo Coleoni in Central Córdoba (the pair Alexis Ferrero and Sebastián Scolari were there).

Two other technicians were on a date before the end. First Lucas Pusineri of Independiente after the comings and goings of the leadership and the final decision not to renew him. On the last date against River Fernando Berón was again as interim. The big surprise of the summer is the return to work of the Emperor Julio Cesar Falcioni, who already led Red in 2005

Julio César Falcioni returns to Independiente.

Later, he was directly fired Angel Guillermo Hoyos, who had a contract until December 2021, from Aldosivi de Mar del Plata. The last date before Defense was directed by Fabio Radaelli. Has already been hired Fernando Gago, you will have your first experience, for what is coming.

Lastly, three coaches completed the Diego Maradona Cup but fell away for different reasons. Ricardo Zielinski closed his cycle at Atlético Tucumán after four years. The new challenge for the Russian will be Students. Sebastian Beccacece announced his departure from Racing after the departure of Diego Milito. Now, the fates of the Academy will be in the hands of Juan Antonio Pizzi.

In San Lorenzo they did not renew Mariano soso, which had an irregular tournament. The glances pointed to the Argentine coach Diego Dabove, who renounced the Bug as soon as the tournament ended. Now, Dabove will be on the bank of the Cyclone. And in that of the Bicho he will sit Gabriel Milito, who agreed to their bond on Tuesday, January 19.

For now, in the rest of the 13 teams there will be no changes: Arsenal (Sergio Rondina), Banfield (Javier Sanguinetti), Boca (Miguel Russo, the oldest was the champion), Colón (Federico Domínguez), Defensa y Justicia (Hernán Crespo), Huracán (Israel Damonte), Lanús (Luis Zubeldía), Newell’s (Frank Kudelka), River (Marcelo gallardo), Rosario Central (Cristian González), Workshops (Alexander Medina), Unión (Juan Manuel Azconzábal) and Vélez (Mauricio Pellegrino).

But it is Argentine football, which always surprises. And this last listing is for now, just for now.

