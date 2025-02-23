José K. revolts his grurren State that supplies the squalid pension, has plenty of effective for a cut and two churros. Determined to everything, well emboubly and without shedding before the cold ones that await him, he closes his tabuco and throws down stairs, so we are the brave, willing to show the world that it is not rich who has the most, but the one who knows how to spend his flows .

Oh, what a beautiful phrase, it is said, eyebrow, laughing at yourself! The saying will be rare, insists, but it is so stupid! Because the truth can never hide: the rich are the ones who have the most. Millionaires get the money over their ears. To the millmillonarios for all the pores of the body. And now, first quarter of the 21st century there are many, many, kicks. You raise a mark of making photocopies, you see the most silly thing, and there is a millmillonario under dress with a shirt and baseball. Before, José K. is said, at least they dressed as gentlemen and distilled glamor. What suits, what vests, what leontins! A Panda of Patanes are now those lords.