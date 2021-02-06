The Mar Menor once again becomes a common brand for tourism promotion and infrastructure plans. Since the Mancomunidad de Servicios Turisticos was dissolved in 2012, which brought together the homogenization of the beaches and made possible joint presentations in Fitur, inter-municipal cooperation has been dispersed and each town has faced its challenges separately. The debate on recovering a joint entity was already flying over the lagoon, but yesterday it was Luis Cabello, president of the Mar Menor Nautical Station, who claimed it from the mayors of the coast in the online meeting called by the Minister of Tourism, Cristina Sánchez, to prepare “the start of the recovery of tourism in summer 2021”.

The counselor agreed with the spokesperson for the nautical business sector on “the need to coordinate actions and unify objectives that promote the Mar Menor as one of the preferred destinations,” said Sánchez. The president of Estación Náutica went further and asked the mayors “to create an entity that brings together the four municipalities”, such as a tourism board in order to impose uniformity in the infrastructure of beaches and urban environments, and even in the purchase of material at lower prices. To access European funds, he proposed “a tourism sustainability plan with exciting projects from all united under the same umbrella before Europe to gain more strength.”

The creation of a common entity for the Mar Menor has determined defenders, who carried the idea in their electoral programs, such as the PP of San Javier and the PSOE of Los Alcázares, although it encounters the impediment indicated by the mayor of San Pedro del Pinatar , Visitation Martínez. “We cannot create an administrative structure because the adjustment plan does not allow it,” explains the councilor, who does approve of preparing a joint proposal to aspire to a part of the 683 million euros that the State will distribute this year to develop Plans of Tourist Sustainability in Destinations. In three years, the figure rises to 1.8 billion euros.

The counselor is committed to “attracting as many sporting events as possible” and to position the lagoon through Google



More joint plans



“We are not asking for a specific figure, but rather that the municipalities lead a common project”, affirms the Deputy Mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo. He believes that “a structure is needed for us to present proposals and lead the Autonomous Community”. The union will also serve to “ask for aid to the most affected sectors, with a national rescue and seeing if the Community can do more,” says Arroyo. The mayor of San Javier, José Miguel Luengo, is in favor of even “going to Fitur together”, and taking advantage of the General Directorate of Mar Menor to work together. Luengo believes that one of the projects necessary to aspire to European aid will be a sustainable transport service for the area.

For the councilor of Los Alcázares, Mario Pérez Cervera, “we have projects that require cooperation, such as in the La Hita area, which we share with San Javier,” so he hopes “greater communication between municipalities.”

The Minister of Tourism raised at the meeting the commitment to “attract as many sporting events as possible”; a Google positioning campaign and digital marketing actions, such as a digital brochure.