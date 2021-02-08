The Community presents 49 projects on the lagoon and its surroundings, totaling an investment of 780 million, to qualify for the EU recovery fund The Mar Menor in Los Urrutias in a photograph taken last summer. / PABLO SÁNCHEZ / AGM JULIÁN MOLLEJO Monday, 8 February 2021, 07:41



The financing problems that have afflicted so far most of the actions announced for the regeneration of the Mar Menor could be solved thanks to the ‘Next Generation’ Fund of the European Union, a rain of millions of euros that Brussels has provided to member states to help them in their recovery after the profound