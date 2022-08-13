With the image still fresh in the memory of the appearance of tons of dead fish or gasping on the shore of the Mar Menor in August last year, which was the worst and longest episode of death of living beings in its waters, the Residents of the beaches of the lagoon once again starred this Saturday in a massive and vindictive embrace of the ecosystem with a human chain throughout dozens of towns along its 73 kilometers of coastline shouting “Mar Menor alive!”

The neighbors repeated the iconic image of August 29, 2021 with an incalculable row of people with their hands intertwined in defense of the Mar Menor, in a call that again brought together tens of thousands of people.

Citizens and groups once again insisted on the need to advance in reducing the contribution of nitrates from agriculture and other polluting discharges to the waters to recover the largest salty lagoon in Europe, with the still latent fear of new episodes of anoxia given the delicate situation of the ecosystem. “It could be repeated,” said Jesús Cutillas, spokesperson for the coordination group ‘Embrace the Mar Menor’, from Los Alcázares, who, despite everything, wanted to highlight the improvement in the appearance of the water compared to the previous year. “In recent months, 5,500 hectares of illegal agriculture have gone, and something has to be noted, although the problem is that we have forced the ecosystem so much that we have pushed it to the limit,” he warned. “We are here to continue applying pressure until there is not a single hectare illegally cultivated. We just want the law to be enforced, and for that, the Mar Menor needs a strong defense”, he pointed out.

Tere Conesa, a member of the Banderas Negras organization, insisted that the environmental crisis has not ceased. «The situation is the same, as long as nitrates do not stop entering, we are not going to save the Mar Menor. This year the face has been washed, because they do not stop extracting algae, but we are still on edge ».

andres molina / agm



The day, in a mixture of claims and celebration, started with a first act in the mirror square of Los Alcázares at mid-morning for children and families that served to celebrate, between giant inflatable balls of up to two meters in diameter and water pistols, the approval in the Congress of Deputies of the Popular Legislative Initiative (ILP) to provide rights to the lagoon, which is pending this September of the green light from the Senate.

The acts took place under a gray sky, with a suffocating atmosphere in full orange alert from the State Meteorological Agency for extreme temperatures of up to 44 degrees, one of the ingredients most feared by scientists and environmentalists due to the acceleration it causes in the reduction of levels of oxygen that this Saturday showed signs of hypoxia at 6 points out of 46 controls carried out by the Imida in the southeast of the lagoon, where this Friday minimum oxygen levels of up to 3.14 mg/l were detected, which is still below the threshold set at 4, with 3.9 mg/l. The technicians also verified this Friday a decrease in chlorophyll levels and an increase in the average turbidity of the water at the mouth of the Rambla del Albujón, according to sources from the Ministry. “We fear that with the warming of the waters we could have another anoxia,” said Tere Conesa. “This is not over”

It should be remembered that the water of the Mar Menor has broken this month of August the record of the historical series of temperatures, exceeding 31 degrees Celsius at several points.

In the southern area, one of the black spots of the lagoon, Malú Sánchez Soriano, an ILP collaborator at Los Urrutias, stressed that “the water is still not in conditions for bathing this summer.” “Here you don’t see people in the water, there are no children playing in the sand, and it’s a very sad situation. We still have a lot to fight for the administrations to solve the problem », she concluded.

Ingrid Maeso, a resident of Playa Honda and an activist, insisted that, despite the images of clearer waters at some points, “studies and research show that hypoxia is there, and that the Albujón boulevard continues to be a problem, with the permanent contribution of nitrates.

andres molina / agm



In Los Alcázares, the dancer Natividad Herrero dressed as a mermaid to denounce the situation of the Mar Menor, in the image and likeness of a similar act held last summer. The song ‘Sol y sal’ by Nunatak was also repeated, converted by the activists into an anthem of the fight for the regeneration of the lagoon as the culmination of the protest that the attendees dismissed with applause.

Among those attending the event were the mayor, Mario Cervera, who showed his concern about the high temperatures, accompanied by the socialist deputy Juan Luis Soto, one of the parliamentarians who supported the ILP in Congress. The councilor of United We Can of San Javier, Matías Cantabella, also attended.

There are only two days left until the one year anniversary of the Sunday afternoon in which bathers from Islas Menores, Mar de Cristal and Cala del Pino, in the municipality of Cartagena, began to see with anguish the arrival of thousands of fish and lifeless crustaceans to the most superficial areas after running out of oxygen in what would be the beginning of the blackest week for the Marmenor ecosystem. The creation of a large bag of anoxia continued to throw lifeless specimens onto the sands in different parts of the lagoon in the following days. The death of fish for the second in two consecutive summers and with a much higher intensity generated an alarm that was a turning point for citizen mobilization, which crystallized in the support of the ILP of more than 630,000 people, exceeding the goal of half a million of signatures necessary to take it to Congress.

«The environmentalists had been saying it for decades, that we were crossing the limits, but we did not believe it. That appearance of dead fish meant that many people began to take the problem seriously, to demand solutions and to work to defend the lagoon”, Cutillas pointed out.

The symbolic act held this Saturday has been attended by various guests from outside the Region of Murcia. These are fundamentally notaries who collaborated to achieve the signatures coming from Navarra, Barcelona, ​​Madrid and the platform that fights against pollution in the Cega River in Segovia, among others, who will make a tour around the Perdiguera Islands and the Barón and Cala del Pino on a boat chartered by the organizers that will depart from Puerto Bello, at the start of La Manga.

In the afternoon a citizen march is also called from 7:00 p.m., which will take place from the Aldeas de Taray to the Puente del Estacio roundabout, to highlight the municipal and service deficiencies in this area of ​​La Manga, belonging to the City Council of San Javier.