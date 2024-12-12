The II Mar Menor Regatta ILCAwhich will be held at CAR of Los Alcázares (Region of Murcia) between December 20 and 22, it has confirmed its high draw power, becoming the reference regatta of the ILCA class, the heir to the classic Láser, during the winter months.

In its second edition, the regatta brings together athletes who have important achievements at the European and world level, such as the This year’s ILCA 4 European champion, Gabriela Morelland the members of the Spanish ILCA 6 Olympic team, Lara Himmes and Marga Perelló. At the international level, prominent sailors such as the Italian Giorgia della Valle and the Canadian Carlos Charabati participate.

Participants haggle in four categories: ILCA 6 and ILCA 4distributed in male and female categories.

The director of the regatta, Ignacio Zulueta, has pointed out that “with a regatta call in the month of December, the Mar Menor is increasingly surprising due to its great capacity to attract participants.” In just two editions we have managed to reach 300 registered“in addition to sowing the seed so that international participation continues to grow in future editions,” he added.









The novelty that this regatta incorporates is the carrying out high-level activities so that sailors grow as athletes, perfecting qualities that allow them to face the challenges of future championships. The event includes a training clinic promoted by the company Punto Sur and taught by experienced coaches Kevin Cabrera, Toni Salva and Borja Mas, from the Mallorcan company Gold Winds Sailing Academy. The clinic also includes a seminar on the importance of nutrition, mental health and physical exercise given by the Spanish flag bearer at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Marcus Cooper.

The regatta is organized by the Sailing Federation of the Region of Murcia and has the collaboration of the CAR of Los Alcázares.