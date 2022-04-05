Sánchez Serna during his speech at the plenary session of the Congress of Deputies.

The Mar Menor ILP vote will go ahead with the support of all parliamentary groups except Vox. This Tuesday, April 5, the debate took place in the plenary session of the Congress of Deputies of the Popular Legislative Initiative so that the Mar Menor can have its own legal personality.

The Socialist Party opened the floor, which was in favor of the ILP. The socialist deputy, Juan Luis Soto Burillo, stressed that today is “a very important day for the Region of Murcia.” In addition, Soto Burillo described Vox, the only parliamentary group that opposes the processing of the ILP, as “the real threat to the Mar Menor and the Region of Murcia.” After Gestoso’s intervention in the chamber, Soto Burrillo admitted that he had “fallen short” and that “they are a real threat to democracy.” The socialist deputy also charged against the Popular Party, alluding to the fact that the Mar Menor disaster is an example of the “failure of its management model.”

For his part, Luis Gestoso, a deputy for Vox, showed his group’s rejection of giving the Mar Menor legal personality, which he described as a “legislative aberration”, alluding that what is intended with this popular initiative is the “suspension of the rule of law in this area of ​​Spain”. Gestoso also stated that “we must not forget what is being discussed here: equal rights between animals and human beings.”

Despite being the first item on the agenda, the result of the vote will not be known until the end of the day, around 8:30 p.m.