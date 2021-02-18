The Match resolved by Mar Menor for a shorter result than it deserved on Pitín’s pitch. In the first half the forces were even, although the locals were the ones who created the clearest chances, but the break was reached without goals in the electronic game.

At the beginning of the second half came the decisive play with a penalty from Nacho that cost him his expulsion and that Parada took advantage of to overtake Mar Menor, who would also play 40 minutes in numerical superiority. The locals dominated and created countless occasions that only the second could achieve, the work of Nacho Pérez.

The visitors did not give up and fought for the crash, in 85 Piqueras put a lot of emotion into the game, but the score was no longer moved.