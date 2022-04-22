The mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Pérez, and Teresa Vicente, in the background, meeting yesterday in New York with members of the United Nations ecological economics panel from other countries. / THE TRUTH

A part of the Mar Menor is already in New York. At the UN headquarters, the professor of Philosophy of Law at the University of Murcia, Teresa Vicente, will be heard defending the recognition of the legal personality of the lagoon and the strength that it will give to citizens to defend the damaged ecosystem. The mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Pérez Cervera, will also take part in the panel entitled ‘The ecological economy to protect biodiversity’, in which representatives from Vermont (United States), Nigeria, Brazil and Panama will participate with similar proposals to protect nature .

“The idea is to propose that the criterion of the legal personality of nature be unified so that it is approved in the United Nations,” the mayor explained yesterday from New York, where he was preparing the intervention at the headquarters with lawyer Eduardo Salazar and professor Vicente. of the organization of nations. Pérez Cervera will expose the causes that have led to the deterioration of the lagoon and the ecosystem crises that prompted citizen mobilization.

lounges for the public



The meeting can be followed live in physical form in two spaces that will be open to the public from 8:30 p.m.: the exhibition hall of the Moneo de Murcia building and the hall of the Los Alcázares Town Hall. With the time difference –6 hours less in New York–, the appointment that the defenders of the Mar Menor have at the UN, at 3:00 p.m., will be seen live in the Region at 9:00 p.m.

The broadcast can also be followed live ‘online’ on the UN website, within the ‘Press’ section, where you can access ‘Web Broadcasts’ (https://media.un.org/en/asset /k1n/k1nbhfzuj4).

“There are no nerves,” says the mayor, who initially ruled out the trip due to fear of flying. “I love what I’m hearing, people from Canada, Mexico, Panama, Brazil, Nigeria and other countries proposing the same thought,” he said. Professor Vicente will highlight in the forum the fundamental role of citizen mobilization in the collection of signatures that made possible the beginning of the processing of the law that will recognize the legal rights of the Mar Menor.

The conference in which the Murcian lagoon will be discussed coincides with the celebration of Mother Earth Day. The panel on the ecological economy is part of the Eleventh Interactive Dialogue of the United Nations General Assembly on the Harmony of Nature. The UN formulates in its global statement that “the crisis of civilization that has endangered all forms of life, human and non-human, has its roots in an unfair and unethical economic system.”