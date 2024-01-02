Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 11:51



The Mar de Músicas will do a Mediterranean Islands Special in its next edition, number 29. The festival, organized by the Cartagena City Council, will be held between July 19 and 27 and will focus part of its musical programming and that of its parallel activities on islands such as Sicily, Sardinia, Crete, Malta, Mallorca and Corsica, among others.

«The Mediterranean is a sea that unites us in our diversity. “Its history is one of the interaction and mixture of cultures,” said the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo. Likewise, she stated that it is “a cultural bridge, which brings us closer and connects us. Civilizations such as the Egyptian, Phoenician, Greek, Carthaginian, Roman have settled around the Mediterranean and its islands… Cartagena has been and is one of its main cities and with this Special Mediterranean Islands we will once again be the city that welcomes cultures. from different countries bathed by our sea.

«Artists from Mallorca, Menorca, Sicily, Sardinia, Malta, Crete, Corsica… will be the protagonists of the 29th edition of our festival. Furthermore, and as usual, all our parallel art, film and literature programs will revolve around the Mediterranean Islands Special,” added the mayor. The Cartagena festival will begin to outline its programming in the coming months and will put tickets and passes on sale at the end of March.