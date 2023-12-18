Chile has once again voted against a new Constitution. More than 6.8 million Chileans have voted no to the new text, 55.8%. The result has been closer than the 61.9% against that was reached in September 2022; and this is also reflected in how the vote has been distributed throughout the country. In the following map you can see how the results were from municipality to municipality.

The map draws a divided country. In the central and northern areas, rejection of the Constitution dominates, while in the south the predominance of in favor in the regions of Cape Horn, Timaukel and Río Verde. This difference is also observed between smaller and larger municipalities. Support exceeds 50% only in communes with less than 10,000 inhabitants. At the opposite extreme, in municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants, 58% of voters voted against.

The campaign has been marked by the opposition of the left-wing parties (promoters of the previous text) to the new proposal, a situation that is observed in the results of this Sunday: the communes that have voted the most against the proposal are those that more supported the 2022 proposal. The rejection in this plebiscite has also been greater in the communes where the current President of the Republic, Gabriel Boric, obtained better results in the second round of the 2021 presidential elections.

Who voted against the proposal?

The failure of this proposal was foreseeable, since in the last published polls there was a certain consensus that the votes against would be around 55%. But they also noted that during the month of November the supporters of the yes vote grew, and the 15-day ban on the publication of polls left room for uncertainty. The latest polls were quite accurate about the position of Chileans regarding the plebiscite.

Rejection of the new text was triumphant among respondents of any age and gender, although it stood out among those over 40 years of age: more than 40% stated that they would vote against and only 27% that they would vote in favor.

Differences were also observed between the preferences of voters of different classes: one in two middle and upper-middle class respondents were clear about their vote against the Constitution. This percentage falls among those interviewed from the lower middle class (44%) and, above all, among those from the lower class (35%).

As expected, the greatest differences in position regarding the text are observed by ideology. Three out of four left-wing voters were clear about their position against it, while among center voters there was also a slight inclination towards the No. The proposal found greater support among voters who define themselves as right-wing, although not with the same forcefulness.

And now that?

President Gabriel Boric, after the publication of the results, announced that the constituent process concluded in his presidential term, although this may not be the end. Asked what should be done in case the current proposal was rejected, Chilean society was divided into three practically equal groups: a third would choose to maintain the current Constitution (from 1980), another third would prefer a new proposal to vote on and the The last third would opt for an intermediate path, partially reforming the current text.

Where divergences are found is between respondents of different ideologies: those interviewed from the left would mostly prefer a new constitutional proposal (63%). Right-wing respondents are a little more divided, but 44% would choose to maintain the current text.