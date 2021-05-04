Winner



The Popular Party has been the most voted party in the majority of municipalities of the Community. In the map above you can see the difference between left-right blocks and with the results of the last elections, of 2019.

The first results also allow us to know the data of the 21 districts of the city of Madrid.

How the scrutiny has evolved

Throughout the vote counting, EL PAÍS has offered the trend of live scrutiny. In this graph, it has been seen how the results of the main parties have evolved as the count progressed.