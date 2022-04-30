Vladimir Putin wants to rewrite history, he demands to rewrite history that he deems illegitimate, punitive, which he does not like to fill it with the icy void of historical necessity and great purposes. I of him. Here he is the rewritten History, in a beautiful map with many colors and the many flags of satellite villages bristling with crosses, madonnas and single and double-headed eagles. A manifesto that asks us about the intentions, or ambitions, or illusions, published on Russian sites. In the end, the western territories should remain in Ukraine, all the west and the south from the fertile black lands to Odessa and in addition to enveloping the Black Sea, they will be neo-republics in fief of the Russian federation. Possible solution? Since the beginning of the war, the evil that was feared has always occurred, never the good that was hoped for.

Other than putting together the pieces of the Soviet Union and the wretched Gorbachev! Here we go back to great strokes, even to Catherine II, the most Russian of the sovereigns and to the beloved favorite Potenkin, we are in the second half of the eighteenth century. Because this is the map of the «Novorossja», the territories on the northern coast of the Black Sea that the empress entrusted to him so that she could transform wastelands just stolen from the cursed Ottomans into fertile lands, from arid steppes to vast gardens …

It is true, there is little to do, the era in which you were born is not chosen. You live and die there. And this also applies to Putin who believes himself to be the omnipotent demiurge. But the choice of the favorite past says many things: everyone, the tsar and his nomenklatura, the so-called ramshackle ideologues, live a double if not triple life, think one thing, express another and realize yet another. This ancient Russia that they model on theoretical papers step by step becomes more and more real for them, it fully replaces what exists and the illusion of the possible dominates the mentality.

That was the Russia that called Moscow the third Rome. Because Catherine dreamed of rebuilding the Byzantine empire, a vast Orthodox empire protected by Russia on the rubble of the Ottoman one. One of the Tsarina’s favorite historians, Vassilij Tatiscev, assured her, lying, that the ancient lingua franca of the Greek empire had been the Slavic one. There are always historical lies behind imperial and bloodthirsty amusements. Didn’t the courtly Voltaire write to the northern sovereign with whom he corresponded scenographically, titling the letters “Your Imperial Majesty of the Greek Church”? While the German Baron Grimm, another prestigious interlocutor, flattered her as “empress of the Greeks”.

The court poet and statesman, the unctuous Dezarvin, urged her to restore “Athena to Athens” and restore good order in the “world of Jafet” or in Europe. What temptations! We always start from the Chersonese steppes and then …

The cities that Potentik multiplied to Russify the new provinces, and where today we fight, Cherson, Nikolaiev, Odessa, were designed in neoclassical and Rococo style, they had to contain semicircular shops like the propylaea, courtyards in the shape of basilicas and a cathedral on the model of St. Paul outside the walls. Most remained of cardboard, held up for the spectacular journey of the sovereign to the military bases and construction sites, where she passed under triumphal arches, also of cardboard, with the inscription “the road to Byzantium”. Clearer than that.

Imperialism is often a hysterical act dictated by impotence in the face of the evolution of history, a sense of perennial threat. It is a desperate act, an attempt to solve in an instant what requires long efforts of the whole society. The ambitions to remake history are the effect more of a sick psyche than of a messianic talent. Putin reinterprets Russian history with the prolix theology that he considers the centralized state as the first and absolute value and therefore is already a form of nationalism. In Moscow there has always been only a skin of European ideas and even Marxism, born in view of European realities and problems, was an appearance. Russia was reformist or Marxist only roughly as were the Germans of the Holy Roman Empire. Putin feels at ease in this legacy of which National Bolshevism is also a full part.

Even Herzen, a great enemy of the Russian autocracy, was certain that only Russia could solve the problems of a now corrupted and decaying West. And he suggested a quick way, the invasion of Europe by the energetic and young Slavic revolution. He looks at what arises behind the glare of the Putinian fires, the rants about the duty of Russian holiness to destroy Europe’s corrupt paganism. Trotsky was right when he spoke of the “messianism of backwardness”.

All this within the confines of a colored map? Yet the reconquest of the south of Ukraine and the old domains of the Tsarina multiply the references, the correspondences. Crimea is at the origin of the Russian obsession with humiliation, the premise of the more recent but no longer burning one of 1989 and the disintegration of the Soviet empire. With the defeat suffered in the Crimea in 1956 in the face of the Turkish Empire and the European powers, the Russia of Nicholas I did not lose so much territories as international prestige. To recover hegemony he had to wait until 1945.

For the first time a great power was forced to disarm, with the destruction of the Black Sea fleet and fortresses. The always respected principle was violated according to which no great power could be humiliated by the other in order not to compromise the precious general equilibrium. But this happened because Russia was considered a semi-Asian state with which certain regards were not necessary. The British likened it to humiliated China after the first opium war. A precedent on which Biden and his forty allies should perhaps ponder.

The defeat uncovered the Russian backwardness in particular of the army and navy, plagued by incompetence and corruption, the failures of the apparently omnipotent autocracy itself, and of the economy that could not sustain a state of war against more industrialized powers. Until recently, Pan-Slav nationalists preached that the West was in decline and a new civilization under Russian leadership would take its place. And instead … the arrogant and stubborn Nicola became the target of contempt and hatred, even among the passive and apathetic elite, who defined him as “a madman drunk with absolute power and arrogance …”. Bankruptcy sometimes ratifies a wrong calculation. Whoever wants to rewrite history and redesign geography behaves like Alice in Wonderland, is continually surprised and disappointed.