culiacan begins to take color, in the office of the Municipal President Juan de Dios Gámez you can see a giant map from the city, there they begin to mark the popular neighborhoods they have visited. Place a green thumbtack for completed procedures, yellow for those that are in process, and red for those that have yet to be addressed.

On one side is another map with all the syndicates, all covered, so there is a list of procedures and a process to attend to them. Also the popular neighborhoods on the shores of Culiacán are the ones with the most color, there the attention has focused and the Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez with his Wellness Dialogues program.

We have said it, just over a year after assuming the Culiacán presidency achievement stabilize the boatthe one who left him Jesus Estrada Ferreiro almost on fire, with the abandonment of services and conflict with all sectors. So the first thing was creconcile, attend to and resolve.

For two months, just after the successful Balloon Festival in Narnia, Juan de Dios Gamez He intensified the work on the ground and the tours in the popular neighborhoods and unions, that’s how it has been maintained, he is very orderly, that’s why he guides himself with the giant map that he has taped to the wall of his office.

A few days ago, the mayor published a photograph in which he appears resting with one hand on the wall, in front of the two giant maps of the municipality of culiacanin its text you can read, “this is @cruellaayuntamientocln all the dialogue that is necessary … #Dialogues for well-being”.

So walk the Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez the city, orderly, with objectives, serving citizens and recovering green areas, parks, paving streets and improving services, that is the objective of the program. More street and less office, the instruction of the Third floor for all officials.

There are two important points to note, first, Juan de Dios Gamez He is a mayor who is focused on the basic and essential for Culiacanenses, attending to public services; and second, go to meet society, listen to them and collect their efforts with the program “Dialogues for Well-being”. Surely the measurements will come soon, so be very attentive.

Outstanding. The opposition in Sinaloa seeks to form a single block between the PAN, PRI, PRD and MCso next Saturday the National Civic Front organize a dialogue table with the leaders of the four parties to start working on an electoral alliance for 2024.

The bet of the opponents is that citizens only have two options, the “Broad Front for Mexico” and “Together we will make history”, to radicalize the choice. With the wear and tear and social rejection that the PRI That alliance fits like a glove, because they corner the voter.

It is precisely this scenario that Movimiento Ciudadano wants to avoid at the national level, which is why the campaign “With the PRI nor to the corner”, because Dante Delgado has sought that the party he leads become a third option, betting on the wear and tear of the party in power and the anti-PRI and anti-PAN vote, these parties that have already governed.

Diary. On Friday, August 4, the candidate for the presidency for the Broad Front, will be in Culiacán and on Saturday, August 5, in Los Mochis. Xochilt Gálvez Ruiz. He will have meetings with citizens and members of the parties that make up the opposition alliance. Pending the details, because there is a month left for the tour.

Political Memory. “If I had the possibility to choose between the experience of pain and nothing, I would choose pain”: William Faulkner.

