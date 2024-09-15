The devastating forest fires that it suffers Bolivia They remained in the background for a day. The highland country woke up with a broad smile from east to west. Its team, the Green, against all odds beat Chili in Santiago for the first time in 98 years of fighting. Given the historical background between the two countries (the Pacific War, a wound that never heals, in which Bolivia (lost the sea) was like a lap of honour for the visitors, a balm, a caress for the soul. They had not won an away game since 1993. They did so against none other than Chile. And in great form.

The same goes for Paraguaywho defeated Brazil and unleashed general euphoria. The Albirroja have watched three World Cups on television (2014-2018-2022), and the poor start in this Qualifiers meant a fourth. But they accepted Gustavo Alfaro and in two games he turned the average around: he tied with Uruguay in Montevideo –being very close to winning– and now he knocked out Brazil with a super goal from Diego Gomez. The Paraguayan team entered the fight for a direct place.

Paraguay’s Diego Gomez (l) celebrates a goal on Tuesday, in a South American qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup between Paraguay and Brazil at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion (Paraguay). EFE/ Juan Pablo Pino Photo:EFE Share

The map of happiness completes it Colombiathe only undefeated team in the Qualifiers, which defeated Argentinawith a team that has definitely been put together, that has learned to handle tough matches and is in one of the happiest moments of its journey as a national team.

* By air. There must be no team in the world today that has the goal-scoring power of Colombia through high play. To the almost unbelievable perfection of James’ crosses (for this columnist, the best in history in that regard), he is joined by a bunch of fearsome headers: Davinson Sanchez, Lerma, Yerson Mosquera, Yerry Mina, Jhon Jader Duran by height and jumping power, Daniel Munoz for his ghostly appearances on the right and Lucho Diaz because it is one of its innate virtues, the positioning in the area and the good hitting. It has an extraordinary similarity with the Racing 1966-67, Argentine champion, America and the world. He was unbearable up front. He had a fantastic crosser (Martinoli) and four terrible headers: ‘Panadero’ Díaz, Raffo, Basile, Cárdenas.

* Unexpected. “Did you think we were never going to attack?” he asked. Oscar Villegasthe brand new and revolutionary coach of Bolivia, who has become a national figure. He took a Bolivia given up and in two games they managed to get 6 points and a historic victory over Chile, which nobody even dreamed of. In the 4-0 win over Venezuela they could have been helped by the 4,150 meters of El Alto, where they played at home. But Santiago It is flat and they beat them with authority 2 to 1. Villegas is not afraid. With the little he has, without four starters due to suspensions, injuries and other causes, he went out to play Chile ahead. And despite the misfortune of goalkeeper Lampe, who collapsed (he broke his Achilles heel, which was Lampnot Achilles’) and Eduardo Vargas was left with an open goal without opposition, he went on the attack again and scored the second goal. Bolivia is among the candidates to fight for qualification. The Verde has five games left in El Alto, 15 points, pay attention to that…

Chile lost to Bolivia Photo:EFE Share

* They are waiting for you… On October 10th, Colombia You should visit Bolivia in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, at 4,150 meters above sea level. To confront Venezuela (which they beat 4-0), Villegas called 17 players who live there, meaning they are fully adapted to the altitude. He will do the same with Colombia. Venezuela, we believe, did not have good logistics: it concentrated on Buenos Aires One week, he travelled to Santa Cruz the day before the match, from there to La Paz and then to El Alto. A lot of hassle. It has to be simplified. The best thing is to go directly to La Paz four or five days before and wait for the game there. Arriving three hours before the match doesn’t work. In the local championship, teams from Santa Cruz, Cochabamba or Tarija arrive the day before. “At least you have to spend the night there,” say the local coaches. And they know something.

* New. Some call him verbose, others a charlatan, but wherever he goes, Gustavo Alfaro leaves a mark, creates an illusion, raises cemeteries. He did it in Ecuador, in Costa Rica, now in ParaguayIn two games he gave back the soul to the Paraguayan National Team, which regained the old Guaraní spirit. He defeated the most frightening Brazil in living memory (1-0) and got into shape. “The country is happy”say the Asuncion media. They won “Paraguayan style”, fighting for every ball as they fought in the Great War, giving everything. This Brazil of Franciscan modesty in names and play did not hit the mark. It was not difficult to predict the Albirroja’s uprising: they have very good material. Now Paraguay will be difficult for everyone.

* Real. The star of Paraguay-Brazil was Diego Gomez, The fantastic 21-year-old Inter Miami right-winger, who is being eyed by several European clubs. Possibly the best player to emerge in South America lately. What you might call a real star, not a social media star. Critical, tireless, good at handling, and arriving in the opponent’s box, Diego scored the winning goal against Brazil, a goal that is already being considered the most beautiful of the qualifiers. He received a rebound outside the Brazilian box, stopped it, made the ball go past Bruno Guimarães and hit it with three fingers, crossed, the ball hit the post and went in. An unforgettable goal. Gómez dazzled in USA. Obviously, millions of talented players said on Twitter “yes, but he stands out in the MLS, which is a fourth-rate league…”. The good players prove it wherever they go.

Paraguay’s Isidro Pitta (l) fights for the ball with Brazil’s Marquinhos on Tuesday, during a South American qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup between Paraguay and Brazil at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asunción (Paraguay). EFE/ Juan Pablo Pino Photo:EFE Share

* Booing the scorer? The top scorer in the history of the Ecuadorian National Team, Enner Valencia (42 goals), was booed and whistled when his name was played over the stadium’s loudspeakers. League of Quito before the clash with Peru. Of course, Ecuador won 1-0 with a great goal from Enner Valencia with a header. Once again. When he was substituted, the fans wanted to retract their applause, but Enner did not thank them, he left with a sullen expression.

* Ballon d’Or imminent. The title corresponds to Viniciuswho once again completely disappointed in Brazil. He was nullified by Lanús’s substitute full-back, Juan José Cáceres (Argentine son of Paraguayans). He lost 17 balls. “Vinícius cannot play just because of his name. No. It’s time to give a little more and move, not just stay still on the left,” wrote Caio Ribeiro, commentator for Globoesporte, Brazil. “There are players who are useless with the national team, and one of them is Vinícius,” he concluded. Despite everything, he is the first favourite to win the Ballon d’Or.

* Without leadership. Paulo Silas, the former offensive midfielder of São Paulo and San Lorenzo, bimundialista with Brazil, in a magnificent interview with ESPNgave strong definitions about the Canarinha: “We have no leadership, we don’t have a 10, Neymar is still our hope, Vinícius is trying hard, but nothing happens. If we go to the World Cup like this, we won’t get past the first round.”

Paraguay’s goal against Brazil. Photo:AFP Share

* Destination. “Guardiola can come and it will be the same,” say his former glories in Chile. The historical figures of the Roja save Gareca and attack the poverty of the current squad. In the last six years, they paraded Reinaldo Rueda, Martín Lasarte, Eduardo Berizzo, now Gareca and all of them were the same: La Roja is sinking. Brazil and Chile make up the map of unhappiness.

