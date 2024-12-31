The map of a 2024 of record heat: 34 provinces recorded one of the five warmest years in their history

Last 24H About the med. hist. Jan.

Which province registers the maximum temperature that is furthest from what would occur at the time? Is there one that is recording the warmest year since records exist? What is the trend of the last decade? How many records have been broken? On the map above you can consult all this data. Click on the buttons and check how your province is doing.

What do we compare with? The AEMET considers the years between 1980 and 2010 as a reference stage to calculate “normal temperatures” in each territory. Depending on the difference between the average for that period and the current records, you can see if it is warmer today, so far in 2024 or in the last 10 years compared to what would be usual.

In the following table, all the provinces are ordered according to the degrees above or below that their highest temperature of the last 24 hours is with respect to that historical average calculated for the current month and also the same calculation for the average of maximums of the that we have this year. In addition, we added a new calculation to compare the evolution of temperatures in the last decade with respect to the historical average in each province.

The current heat is not just a one-day thing. To see if the temperatures in 2024 are really higher than usual, we compare the maximums recorded so far this year with the reference period.

Scientist Ed Hawkins popularized the use of climate stripes, barcode-shaped graphics. YesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes that collect the evolution of the average temperature of any place, compare it with the average of each year and show it with a color code.

How does global warming affect your province? In the following graph you can find how far the average maximum temperatures have been from January 1 to today in each year with respect to the average from 1980 to 2010. That is, a reflection of global warming in each AEMET meteorological station .

Difference, in degrees (ºC), from the average maximum temperatures on January 1. to April 29 of each year with respect to the average of that period between 1981-2010 Source: AEMET

Global warming is a phenomenon that affects the entire planet and the data from the AEMET stations reflect it for Spain. The gradual increase in the maximums reached each year is repeated in all Spanish provinces.

Is 2024 being especially hot in your area? To see in more detail how this phenomenon is repeated throughout the territory, the following graph shows how far the average maximum temperatures in each year are from the historical average (1980-2010). For 2024 it is compared only with the historical average of maximum temperatures of the same days that we have in the current year.

The climate crisis reaches all of Spain

Difference, in degrees (ºC), of the average maximum temperatures of each year with respect to the annual average between 1981-2010. For 2024, only the historical average of the period between January 1 and 2024 is compared. and Jan. 23

To put the daily maximums of this 2024 in context, in the following graph you can see the evolution of the daily maximum temperature in each province but also the value that would be normal for that day of the year and the highest and lowest extremes recorded previously . With the menu you can check the evolution of the maximums in any province.

Maximums recorded daily in 2024compared to the average of the maximum from 1981 to 2010 and those of last decade. In the dark gray stripe are all maximum temperatures of the historical series recorded that day of the year Source: AEMET