Paris closed the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad on Sunday and can boast of a resounding success that almost no one could have predicted before they began on July 26. A success, moreover, that transcends the merely sporting and organizational and leaves a symbolic and emotional legacy for many years.

France arrived at the Games after months of political and social conflict and just three weeks after legislative elections in which the far right, which had just won the European elections, was closer than ever to power. And what it has offered in this Olympic truce is the best image of universal and mixed France, the tradition that gains value when it is renewed, the reflection of a country as it really is and not as populist nationalism imagines it. Paris has changed and its citizens have reconciled with it, a sign of what the Games can mean for urban transformation, in the midst of a debate on the sustainability of hosting an Olympic event. The organisational success, the enthusiasm in the stadiums, the injection of optimism inevitably bring to mind what the 1992 Games meant for Barcelona.

These were the Games of Mondo Duplantis, who broke a world record in the pole vault in a stadium that was filled with his magnetism. Of Katie Ledecky, who was crowned the best swimmer and one of the best sportswomen in history (nine golds in four consecutive Games). Of Novak Djokovic, who at 37 years old won the only title he did not have, an Olympic gold in tennis, against Carlos Alcaraz. Of Léon Marchand, who was crowned champion in the pool in front of thousands of his compatriots. Among the many moving images that Paris has left for Olympic history, the symbolism of the Americans Simone Biles, the most complete gymnast of all time, and Jordan Chiles bowing before the Brazilian Rebeca Andrade in the centre of the podium stands out.

Battles of our time, such as hatred amplified by social media, were inevitably present. Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, a gold medallist in her category, was humiliated by transphobic discourse and served as an example of the path that remains to be taken in the face of incomprehension and prejudice. More signs of the times: a disruptive opening ceremony whose creative approach was gratuitously taken as a religious offence. Or the gold medal in the marathon won by an Ethiopian-born refugee, Sifan Hassan, for the Netherlands, whose far-right government promises to apply the “strictest asylum regime in history”. Paris has been the centre of the world in every sense.

Spain leaves with 18 medals (five gold, four silver and nine bronze), one more than in Tokyo and Rio 2016. Barcelona’s record of 22 is a long way off, but one fact reflects the progress of the national sport and its competitive gene: Spain has finished fourth 17 times. The triumphs and disappointments of the Spanish have been both individual and team, both men and women, born in Spain to Spanish parents and immigrants or children of immigrants. The image of Spain in times of polarisation is that of Jordan Díaz, María Pérez and Álvaro Marín or the women’s water polo team. And that of Carolina Marín, Ana Peleteiro or the women’s football team. Paris has crowned Saúl Craviotto as the most successful Spaniard at the Games. And has seen the Olympic farewell of the myth Rafa Nadal.

Paris has set the bar high for Los Angeles in 2028, delivering a fabulous sporting spectacle, renewing the spirit of a unique city and sharing so many exciting stories.