From: Sandra Kathe

Putin’s armed forces are currently facing not only the counter-offensive from Ukraine and modern weapons from the West – but also internal difficulties.

MOSCOW — The Wagner mercenary uprising has caused a stir in Vladimir Putin’s Russia for many reasons, including within the Russian armed forces, which for months have been fighting alongside Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private army in the Ukraine war. Several high-ranking military officials were rumored to have been arrested as a result of the uprising, and some of Putin’s top officers are said to have even been members of the mercenary group that defected last weekend and marched towards Moscow.

Just under a week after the events, it remains largely open how the conflict within Russia could affect the further course of the Ukraine war. While high-ranking representatives of Ukrainian intelligence expect that the Russian armed forces will be short of thousands of Wagner fighters in the future, US experts report that the group is building several new military camps in Belarus. The ruler of the country allied with Russia, Alexander Lukashenko, had mediated between Prigozhin and Putin and Prigozhin then stopped his people. The Wagner boss himself is said to be in Belarus by now.

Loyalty among Putin’s generals: Former commander-in-chief is said to be a Wagner member

For Putin, the question of loyalty now arises, because after the Wagner uprising last weekend, not only parts of the population proved to be reasonably open to the revolt. According to intelligence reports, some Russian military officials were also close to Wagner: the most prominent of them was General Sergei Surovikin, who was commander-in-chief of Russian forces in Ukraine between October 2022 and January 2023.

According to Western intelligence services, Surovikin was informed about the Wagner plans in advance, CNN even reported that he was a VIP member at Wagner. The Russian newspaper The Moscow Times reported Surovikin’s arrest in the middle of the week, which remained unconfirmed by the Kremlin. There has been speculation in Russia and abroad that the general may not have been the only prominent supporter of the Wagner uprising.

Russia’s problems in the Ukraine war: advance on Bakhmut and lack of equipment

Against the background of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, however, this is not the only problem of the Russian army: Ukrainian military authorities had reported heavy losses on the Russian side in the past few days and several territory gains of more than one kilometer, which put Russia under pressure on several parts of the front . The fact that the months of fighting for Bakhmut ended in May with the completely destroyed city being taken by Russia was primarily attributed to Wagner. A few weeks later, Ukrainian fighters are moving towards the city again with the aim of liberating it.

And when it comes to arming the armed forces, the Russian army leadership apparently faces problems. It has been reported for weeks that Moscow is running out of ammunition and equipment and is slow in replenishing production, while many Western partners have pledged delivery of modern weapons systems and ammunition to Ukraine. As a result of the Wagner uprising, the head of the national guard in Russia, Putin confidant Viktor Solotov, is said to have divulged that Russia also lacks the equipment domestically to defend itself against an armed uprising, such as the Picturenewspaper reported. (saka with dpa)