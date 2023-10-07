After a long day in the forum of “Hunt in Venice,” Kenneth Branagh’s latest murder mystery film based on the stories of Hercule Poirot, by Agatha Christie, hair and makeup designer Wakana Yoshihara used to look for a quiet place to sit with the detective’s enormous mustache, an impressive half-moon of gray hair and complementary beard.

“It was my ritual every night after filming,” Yoshihara said. “The mustache and I sat together. Sometimes I have a conversation with the mustache. It was very therapeutic, when you get into that space. The mustache became like a friend.”

Yoshihara, the designer for “Death on the Nile” (2022) and “Hunt in Venice,” which premiered last month, is responsible for creating, styling and maintaining Poirot’s mustache — a meticulous job that may be the detail most important in these period films.

“This mustache is serious,” said Branagh, the director and star, when he took on the famous role for 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express.”

The first version of the Poirot mustache worn by Branagh was created for “Murder on the Orient Express” by designer Carol Hemming, with whom Yoshihara worked closely as head of the hair and makeup departments.

The colossal fringe of gray hair was supposed to pay tribute to Poirot’s military experience and post-World War I fashion. But although he looked appropriately dapper, Branagh couldn’t open his mouth wide or laugh without looking droopy.

When Yoshihara took over on “Death on the Nile,” the first thing he addressed with Branagh was the mustache. “It may be smaller, but it’s big enough to have the distinction of being Poirot,” she said. “We trimmed it a little bit on both ends and kind of made it thinner.”

For “Hunt in Venice,” Branagh originally wanted to grow his own mustache. Although the length was adequate, Yoshihara ran into problems styling it. In the end, he had the actor shave, and the two went back to the usual method—with adjustments.

They made the fake mustache slightly smaller again and blonder. (The color was intended to give him a “younger” appearance to avoid the impression that Poirot was getting older between films.)

The mustache itself is a combination of human hair and yak fur. Human hair “is too silky” and soft, but the addition of yak results in a bushier, coarser look suitable for a mustache.

One of the biggest challenges in “Hunt in Venice” was the introduction of one of the biggest enemies of any fake hair: water. At one point, Poirot becomes submerged and tries to fight for his life.

Since the hair and adhesive could only withstand a certain degree of humidity, the production team had to minimize the number of underwater shots.

In fact, Yoshihara had backup mustaches. But he said it was impossible to make them exactly identical.

“We used that one until we killed it,” he recalled. Of course, having developed such a close bond with the mustache, it wasn’t easy to see it deteriorate, he said.

By: CALUM MARSH