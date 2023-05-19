The head of “Kama” Povarazdnyuk: the price of the Russian electric car “Atom” will be in the mass segment

Igor Povarazdnyuk, CEO of the Russian electric car manufacturer Atom, spoke about the cost of the vehicle, the mass production of which is planned for 2025. His words lead RIA News.

According to him, the car will not be in the premium segment, but will remain in the mass market. Unlike Tesla and other brands, the developers aim not only to create a novelty, but also to meet the needs of a business for which the cost of car ownership is very important.

“Here, on the one hand, business is pushing us to do everything efficiently, on the other hand, we are trying to maintain functionality and make it optimal,” Povarazdnyuk said.

JSC “Kama” on May 11 presented the first functional model of the Russian electric car “Atom”. As part of the presentation, the CEO of the company announced the appearance of an electric car with domestic high-tech software on the market in 2025.