The chairman of the board of directors of the Promomed group of companies, candidate of medical sciences, doctor Pyotr Bely in an interview with AiF.ru spoke about the principle of action of the Russian drug from the new coronavirus Areplivir.

According to him, “Areplivir” can be called a magic remedy.

“Our studies have shown that 80% of people have a fracture during the course of the disease in the first 24 hours – the viral load drops sharply. Then it remains to be healed for a couple of days in small doses – 2 times 3 tablets. On the fifth day, the person is healthy, ”he said.

Bely noted that this is due to the regimen of taking the drug, which provides for a large dose on the first day – the patient will have to take eight tablets twice.

“What for? The drug blocks a special protein – RNA-dependent-RNA-polymerase. Without this protein, the virus cannot multiply. In medical terms, replicate. Therefore, the medicine is called “A-replicivir”, where a is a particle of negation, ”he explained.

The specialist stressed that the COVID-19 coronavirus lives for 10 hours. If it has not multiplied, then it dies and leaves the body.

Earlier it was reported that “Areplivir” appeared in Russian pharmacies. The manufacturer has set the cost of the drug at 12 320 rubles per package of 40 tablets. The medicine is available with a prescription. Commenting on its cost, pharmacologists noted that such a medicine cannot be cheap.