US aluminum can maker Ball Corporation posted a $435 million impairment loss due to exit from Russia. This is stated in reporting company published on August 4th.

“Ball has suspended future investments in Russia and is in the process of selling its aluminum beverage packaging business. In the 2nd quarter of 2022, the situation at Ball worsened, and he determined that this was the impetus for a group of long-term assets in Russia. As a result, Ball performed an expected recoverability analysis of cash flows to estimate the fair value of long-term assets and recorded an impairment loss of $435 million,” the company said.

In March, Ball Corporation announced its intention to stop operations in Russia and sell the country’s aluminum can factories. In 2021, the company’s Russian business accounted for $13.8 billion, or 4% of revenue.

On July 26, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko said that Russia has the ability to quickly provide the country with food packaging.

Earlier in the day, international packaging company Tetra Pak announced the transfer of its Russian division to local management due to the inability to maintain operations in Russia. They noted that due to disruptions in supply chains as a result of export restrictions, they can no longer maintain their work in the country.

