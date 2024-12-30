A persecution –“monitoring” in the words of the head of the Local Police– from Constitution Avenue to New York Pier. These were the last minutes of the man’s life. 43-year-old Senegalese mantero who this Sunday lost his life in the Guadalquivir River after jumping into the water to avoid being intercepted by the agents who had stopped him when He sold fake football shirts around the Cathedral from Seville. After a journey of almost a kilometer, this street vendor went down to the river walk, where the agents tried to calm his spirits to avoid this tragedy.

All this data was provided this Monday by the head of the Seville Local Police, Antonio Luis Morenoin a press call at the La Ranilla police station, whose entrance still showed the damage caused by thirty friends and colleagues of the deceased mantero, who went to the Headquarters headquarters armed with sticks and stones in search of revenge. As detailed by Antonio Luis Moreno, a few minutes before this serious incident at the central police station, the police leadership had maintained a meeting with representatives of a Senegalese community and which was chaired by the delegate of Citizen Security, Ignacio Flores. «We made ourselves available to them to help them with whatever they needed. We had a very moderate conversation“Everything was very calm and they helped people go home and we made ourselves available to them for whatever they needed.”

Although the police chief classifies this meeting as “moderate”, minutes after the meeting a group of thirty people He began to rebuke and attack the agents who were on duty at the reception at the La Ranilla headquarters at that time. After managing to dissuade them with the presence of more than 200 emergency agents, these individuals They continued causing destruction and burning of containers in the Los Pajaritos neighborhood.

The struggle between the agents and the attackers resulted a senegalese detainedas well as two police officers injured. The head of the Local Police of Seville has lamented “a human loss that we tried by all means to ensure that it did not have that tragic outcome,” adding that “two of our police officers tried to save this person and they jumped into the river to try to rescue him, but it was not possible. He also commented that a Firefighters team was activated “urgently, which arrived with an inflatable boat.” They dived, but pulled out the lifeless body. Both the firefighters and 061 toilets They tried to get it back for an hour.“but they could do nothing to save his life.”









Moreno has also added that the events occurred “in a routine device that we have throughout the year on a daily basis and more during the Christmas Plan for prevent illegal street vendingwhich is prohibited by ordinance. In that intervention of ours, surprisingly, one of the vendors ran out with his bundles, reaching the bottom of the Los Remedios bridge. From there, this police officer adds that “absolutely unexpectedly he grabbed the parapet“The police tried to convince him to stop his dangerous attitude, but in the end he got loose, fell, sank and we couldn’t save him.”

Regarding the attack that thirty people subsequently carried out on the Ranilla Police Headquarters, Antonio Luis Moreno, has indicated that it occurred “I imagine that because of the exaltation of this human loss and obviously it was rejected. He has also indicated that there was a throwing of bottles and stones with “some minimal damage.”