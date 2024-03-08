The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar, honored 57 farmers and breeders for winning the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence in its second session, whose total prizes amounted to 10 million dirhams, during a ceremony held the day before yesterday evening at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC”. In the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the Abu Dhabi Agricultural Club, and a number of officials and dignitaries, in addition to crowds of farmers, breeders and their families.

During the ceremony, the Supreme Committee organizing the award announced that 57 participants won the main prize out of a total of 328 participants from various emirates of the country who competed in the four main award categories, including 175 participants who competed in the categories for the plant section, compared to 81 participants who competed in the categories for the animal section, while The agricultural innovation category, both plant and animal, attracted 23 participants, and the new category for the best distinguished farmer and breeder attracted 45 participants from various emirates of the country, in addition to four participants in the commercial farms category.

The committee confirmed that it will work to promote the agricultural practices of the winners, with the aim of transferring knowledge and exchanging experiences on the best agricultural practices that enhance agricultural sustainability and food security for the country.

In his speech at the ceremony, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, stressed the continuation of hard work to achieve more achievements in the field of agriculture and enhance the country’s position at the international level.

Al Ameri said, “The second session of the award witnessed a large turnout by participants, reaching about 1,000 participants in the main awards and the accompanying festivals and competitions, especially after the range of prizes allocated to the winners was expanded to 10 million dirhams, in addition to the inclusion of a new category in honor of the best female farmer.” And an educator at the state level, with the participation of 45 women.”

In her speech, Dr. Maryam Hareb Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence and Deputy Director General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority for Operational Affairs, stressed the importance of the agricultural sector in achieving food security and promoting sustainable development, pointing out that the second session of the award received participation A wide range of activities in the various emirates of the country, which reflects society’s awareness of the importance of agriculture and its role in achieving sustainable development.

Al Suwaidi explained that the number of participants in the main award reached 328 participants from various emirates of the country, in addition to about 650 participants in the accompanying festivals and competitions that lasted about six months, pointing out that the organizing committee relied on precise and objective criteria in evaluating the entries that reflect the award’s commitment to promoting excellence in The agricultural sector in the country, including sustainability, application of good agricultural practices, and productivity by evaluating the volume and quality of agricultural and livestock production and the efficiency of resource exploitation of water, energy and fertilizers, in addition to innovation and social responsibility and evaluating the commitment of farmers and livestock breeders to environmental standards and supporting the country’s economic activities.