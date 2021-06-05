Vienna (dpa)

The German national team manager, Oliver Bierhoff, announced, at the team’s training camp in Austria, today, Saturday, that the professional quartet of the professional team in England was allowed to come to Germany without obligating them to enter into a confinement.

Bierhoff explained that the Chelsea team trio, Kai Haveritz, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner, in addition to Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City, will be allowed to come with the other 22 players from the “Mannchchaft” camp in Austria to Germany on Sunday without obligating them to remain in quarantine.

Thus, coach Joachim Loew can put the four players in his calculations for the last test match that the German team will play against Latvia, to be held in Dusseldorf on Monday, in preparation for the European Nations Cup.

Bierhoff justified the exemption of the four players from the mandatory quarantine by saying that they had stayed in England “for less than 24 hours” following their return from the final of the European Champions League in Portugal a week ago, noting that the German Football Association could take advantage of this paragraph in the instructions for travel. .

It is noteworthy that the German government includes the United Kingdom on the list of regions of the Corona virus mutations and obliges those coming from these regions to Germany to enter into a quarantine for a period of 14 days.