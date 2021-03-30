Dusseldorf (dpa)

The German national football team will play its match against North Macedonia tomorrow, Wednesday, in the European World Cup 2022 qualifiers, with the same formation in which the first two matches were played, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be relied on in the goalkeeping position instead of Manuel Neuer.

German coach Joachim Loew said at a press conference today: Ter Stegen, Barcelona goalkeeper, will replace Neuer, who played in the two matches Germany won over Iceland and Romania.

Loew did not reveal any other changes in the formation, saying: “It has not been determined yet” whether Timo Werner, the Chelsea striker, will play in the starting line for the first time in the three matches.

And Robin Goossens, the Italian player of Atalanta, can return to play at left-back instead of Emre Chan of Borussia Dortmund after he is ready to play.

Loew said: We will continue to rely on the same formation in most centers, and he expected that a great effort would be made in the first meeting between the German national team and its North Macedonia counterpart.

“It’s very happy that we started the qualifiers with two victories,” said team player Ilkai Guindogan. This makes it important that we follow them with a victory and collect all points from the three matches in this group.

Loew said: “Guindogan, the Manchester City player, will wear the captaincy in place of Neuer in the match against North Macedonia.”