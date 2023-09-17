The intense rains that hit the municipality of Colima This Sunday, September 17, they caused an emergency situation on Avenida 20 de Noviembre. He Manrique Streamwhich crosses this important road, overflowed and created a sinkholeseriously affecting roads and exposing the ancient brick vaulting that lies beneath.

Faced with this critical situation, the State Civil Protection Unit (UEPC) did not waste time and quickly mobilized its rescue team. One of the most tense moments of the day was the rescue of a taxi driver who was trapped in the middle of the flood caused by the overflow of Manrique Stream. Fortunately, thanks to the prompt intervention of first responders, the driver emerged from the situation unharmed.

While UEPC officers continue to work tirelessly at the scene, a security cordon has been established to prevent possible accidents that could endanger the lives of citizens. An urgent call is made to the population to avoid traveling through this area affected and use alternative routes.

The State Civil Protection Unit continues to be in constant coordination with local authorities to guarantee the safety and well-being of the community.

In this emergency situation, it is crucial that citizens pay attention to updates from the authorities and follow their instructions to safeguard their lives.

For additional information and safety questions, residents of Colima to contact the State Civil Protection Unit through official communication channels.

THE DEBATE