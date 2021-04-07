The use of force instructor for the Minneapolis Police, Johnny Mercil, said Tuesday that the way in which former police officer Derek Chauvin immobilized George Floyd, kneeling on his neck, is not a trained action and is not authorized.

This was expressed by Mercil on the seventh day of the trial against Chauvin, accused of the death of the African-American George Floyd, who this Tuesday received the testimonies of police experts in training in the use of force.

Faced with a question from the prosecutors as to whether the immobilization by the neck is “adequate” according to the training in the use of force, the instructor has answered that “no”.

“We do not train leg and neck restraints with officers on duty, and, as far as I know, we have never done so,” said the instructor, who specified that although neck restraints may be allowed in suspects who resist actively, they should not be done with the knee and are not allowed on a suspect who is already handcuffed and under control.

However, he has referred that the position used by Chauvin could be considered “using body weight to control”, an action in which the officers put a knee on the shoulder blades of a face down suspect to handcuff him.

“However, I will add that we tell the officers to stay away from the neck when possible, and if they are going to use the weight of the body to hold them, to put it on their shoulder and take into account the position,” he added. Mercil, to point out that already handcuffed detainees may have breathing difficulties, so officers are trained to move suspects to a recovery position “as soon as possible.”

The instructor’s testimony runs counter to Derek Chauvin’s defense argument that the former agent “did exactly what he was trained to do,” reports CNN.

On the other hand, Los Angeles Police officer Jody Stiger, also an expert in the use of force, has justified the use of force when Floyd actively resisted arrest, but has asserted that “once he was placed in a prone position on the ground, the resistance slowly ceased and by that time the officers should have lowered or stopped their strength.

Stiger has indicated that his assessment was based on the standard of what an “objectively reasonable” officer would do and has lamented that the ex-police officers “continued the force they were using from the moment they first put (Floyd) on the ground. “When they” should have reduced “their action. Stiger’s testimony will continue this Wednesday.

The training coordinator of the crisis intervention program of the Minneapolis Police Department, Ker Yang, has pointed out, for his part, that it should be recognized when a detainee is in crisis and calm the situation, “reduce the force.”

Chauvin is charged with second degree murder, second degree manslaughter and third degree murder. If the 12-person jury finds him guilty at trial, Chauvin could face a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, 25 years for third-degree murder and 10 for involuntary manslaughter.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black citizen, died on May 25, 2020 after complaining that he could not breathe due to having Chauvin’s knee on his neck, a sequence that was recorded on video. The police response originated because Floyd made a payment with a counterfeit $ 20 bill.

Chauvin was expelled from the Police Corps shortly after and released on bail after being charged with murder and ill-treatment. Three other agents face charges of complicity in committing the alleged crime. All of them will be tried in August.

The event sparked a wave of protests against police violence and racism across the United States in 2020.