I am not used to seeing among the news of most of the digital and printed media news that They focus exclusively on the clothing and accessories that the queen wears at any official event in which she appears.. I suppose that it will be information that is widely accepted and that it will generate a good number of clicks, but perhaps we should reflect on the convenience of this news and whether we are staying stuck in the past.

The tone is always respectful, innocent and flattering. There is not much room for criticism, nor, generally, for disrespect. There are, however, a few compelling arguments that should be reflected upon. The preeminence of the apparent over the content is the hardest and most obvious argument. The queen supports causes, makes speeches and speaks on forums, but the most relevant news always seems to be what she is wearing. We know that in Rome he has given a lesson in style with his white suit, but we have not found out what he does there.

Another obvious reason It is the difference in treatment with her husband. We already know that men’s clothing is more boring and does not match, but the matter does not end there. It seems that this custom is, like others, hereditary and lThe daughters of kings are also exposed to trivial comments on the fashion catwalk. This becomes strange and, at times, seems inappropriate. Especially in the case of Infanta Sofía, who is still a minor.

Perhaps 2025 could bring a reflection on this custom and leave it only for publications and gatherings specialized in fashion.

Clothes can sometimes include a message, but it is not the center, much less of a queen’s activity. In our case, the queen of Spain She is a journalism professional with a proven career. His ability to express himself is outstanding, his human virtues and personal quality are beyond doubt. It doesn’t seem reasonable drown the person in a closet or turn her into a mannequin.

Perhaps it could be the queen herself who would take a step in this direction and ask for a little more respect from her former colleagues. Perhaps the next generation of the Royal Family should be trained not to tolerate talking about women as mannequins.