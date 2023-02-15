The handling degrades to manipulated -who generally ignores it- and debases the manipulator -who invariably denies it-.

That deplorable strategy is employed at some point by the politicians, for him marketing or by the media, they are experts and that is how they manage to victims lose contact with reality and of course with the truth.

discern the truth is a priority because only through it will we be able to make the right decisions, but this is becoming increasingly difficult, as we are victims of flood of information contradiction that we receive daily through the media.

The worst mistakes of the public have been made when they believe what they want to believe and when they are subjected to handling, who believes what the manipulator requires.

The Venezuelans they wanted to believe that Chávez would be the solution to their problems and that he would alleviate their frustrations. Today they suffer the consequences. Venezuela It went from being the richest country in Latin America to being one of the poorest in the world.

The same can be said of the Nicaraguans who blindly believed in Ortega, of the cubans who let themselves fall in love with Castro, of the Bolivians who trusted Evo or the Argentines that were delivered to Fernandez.

Those towns did not realize what was coming their way; if they had, they very possibly would have prevented it. Now they leave their homeland, seeking to survive in other countries.

Those nations and others that suffer from the same disease, were -and some still are- victims of manipulation.

allow me to paraphrase Noam Chomsky, a thinker from the USA, to Alfredo Paredes an expert in social communication Paul Chavez writer, who distinguish various ways of manipulating:

Lies disguised as truths, which by force of repetition become credible. Joseph Goebbels, from Hitler’s team, already said it; “A lie repeated a thousand times becomes the truth” Distracting and blaming others to keep attention off important issues. Generating misinformation to promote apathy by treating the people as if they had severe mental limitations. Maintain the levels of mediocrity, ignorance and poverty of the citizenry, seeking to make it less critical. Pretend to be a victim seeking shelter in the natural tendency of human beings to side with the disadvantaged. Maintain permanent communication to deliver, to the manipulable target, the greatest amount of information “by way”. As an example, we have the constant repetition of advertising messages, especially for “miracle products”. Etc.

The fight against demeaning manipulation it begins with the development of our critical capacity, our reasoning capacity and overcoming our fear of disagreeing.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let us make a pact of full respect, firmly rejecting the offensive manipulation.

