In Italy there are almost one million two hundred thousand people with dementia, of which 700 thousand with Alzheimer's disease. These are important numbers and are destined to increase due to the aging of the population. Predictions indicate that in the not too distant future 23 percent of the Italian population will be over 65 years of age and that by 2050 there will be 18.8 million people affected by Alzheimer's in Europe. a public health issue that presents alarming numbers for our country: there are 3 million Italians involved, including patients, caregivers and family members with a cost that amounts to approximately 23 billion euros, 67 percent of which is borne by the families.

The United Against Alzheimer's Conference promoted by theParliamentary Intergroup for Neurosciences and Alzheimer's supported by the Honorable Annarita Patriarca and Senator Beatrice Lorenzin. A two-day event to take stock of the pathways, therapies and the role of politics which brought together politicians, scientific experts, civil society and patient associations. During which it was signed United against Alzheimer's – a Legislature Manifesto of 10 points in which the priorities for intervention are listed: from the urgency of updating the diagnostic-therapeutic and healthcare pathways in all regions of the country, in particular in light of the new physiognomy of the NHS designed by the PNRR, to the need to strengthen the diagnostic equipment, the infrastructure of the centers and the increase in personnel in the area to guarantee early diagnosis and treatment. As well as the refinancing of the Alzheimer's Fund and the updating of the National Dementia Plan and the National Prevention Plan. Very complex challenges that must be faced with an alliance and in total collaboration between all interlocutors. We made the commitment, and we kept it, to refinance the fund for Alzheimer's and dementia – declares the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci -. With the budget law being discussed in the Senate, we expect an increase in the fund of 5 million for 2024 and 15 million for each of the years 2025-2026. We are talking about 35 million which goes beyond the 5 million allocated in previous years and beyond the expectations of the regions which asked for a total of 15 million for the three-year period 2024-2026. Health is a theme that must unite and it is necessary to provide for an integration between healthcare and support and access to local services. See also At the restaurant in safety even if you suffer from phenylketonuria

Alzheimer's is a disease that calls into question the feelings and balance of the family. There are issues on which we cannot divide, but we must unite and what happened with the parliamentary Intergroup -. explained the Honorable Annarita Patriarca, President of the Intergroup for Neurosciences and Alzheimer's, Chamber of Deputies. A path that passed through awareness-raising and that aims to shed light on what happens in homes and the difficulties that families have to face every day. In a short time the Manifesto reached 50 subscriptions and continues to increase.

The results of the Intergroup's work have been materializing since refinancing of the Alzheimer's Fund just announced by Minister Orazio Schillaci. It is essential that all patients can access the same quality care and the same levels of prevention. New drugs will arrive in Italy and around the world in the next few years – explains Senator Beatrice Lorenzin, President of the Intergroup for Neuroscience and Alzheimer's, Senate of the Republic – and we must be ready to ensure these therapies for people who need these treatments. Because health is an element of stability in our society. We predict that in 3/5 years there will be new therapies – said Marcello Cattani, President of Farmindustria -. Today, many promising therapeutic options capable of modifying the course of the disease are being studied: from monoclonal antibodies to advanced therapies to vaccines. But the success of any therapy will depend above all on the ability to identify patients in the early stages

of the disease and the synergy between all the actors involved, outlined in the National Dementia Plan. See also Stop outdoor masks: what Bassetti, Crisanti and Pregliasco say

The extension of the national fund will allow us to have gods Standardized protocols in all regions and a new path for taking care of the sick are what interests us most – underlined Alessandro Mantovani, President of the Italian Society of Neurology -. We would like to have drugs to resolve diseases once and for all, we cannot say that we are there, the road is long but we are at work. Finally after a long time – declares Patrizia Spadin, President of Aima – Italian Alzheimer's Disease Association – we have hope and clear answers to the requests of Alzheimer's patients. And this is an important step forward for patients and their families

