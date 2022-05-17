Welcome to the Manhart Cayenne CRT 800. This is the German tuner’s take on the Porsche Cayenne Coupé Turbo. The basis is therefore not the fastest Turbo GT, just to be clear. There’s no easy way to say this, so we’ll get straight to the point: the Manhart Cayenne CRT 800 now has 807 hp and 1,090 Nm of torque.

The Cayenne still has the same 4.0-liter V8, but Manhart played with the turbos and installed a larger intercooler. The engine and gearbox received different software and a new exhaust system should not be missing. No news yet about the new 0-100 time, but it will be considerably faster than the 3.9 seconds of the standard Turbo Coupé and undoubtedly also slightly faster than the Turbo GT with 640 hp.

The wheels are new 22-inch units and the stock air suspension has been tuned to be 35 millimeters lower. Fortunately, Manhart left the interior alone on the example you see above, but they do say that the interior can be “individually configured to customer requirements.” oh oh. An optional front spoiler and diffuser, both made of carbon fiber, will also be available soon.