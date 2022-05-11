Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- With good prospects for production, the mango growers from the northern zone of Sinaloa began to prepare for the next harvest of the product corresponding to this year, which will be launched from the first days of June.

In a tour carried out through the main producing areas of the succulent fruit in the Ahome region, the good development already presented by the various orchards existing in the valley, since most of them have already completed the flowering stage and are in full formation and fruit filling.

The beginning of production cutting activities, which will start with the short varieties such as Tommy and Ataúlfo, will give a break to the various rural communities that are close to the fruit production areas, given that in this process employment is provided to hundreds of workers who deal with both the field work that is necessary for the cutting and carrying of production.

Likewise, the workforce is engaged in the various mango packaging that is reactivated and operates in the region at this time of year.

Rafael Luque, a fruit grower from the northern area of ​​Sinaloa, denoted the hope that this year there will be a good production of the succulent fruit in the producing area of ​​the Higuera de Zaragoza, Ahome.

Mango production is mainly made up of the Tommy, Ataúlfo, Haden, Kent and Keith varieties, which are harvested in the period comprised during the months of June, July, August and part of September.