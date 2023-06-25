The head of the Khorfakkan Municipal Council, Dr. Rashid Al-Naqbi, stated that the council held the mango festival in its second edition, which includes 27 farmers from the eastern coast, in which they display 150 species and local products of mangoes and other crops.

He stated that the Mango Festival (Himba) represents a driving force to help farmers produce mangoes, whose cultivation is part of the country’s food security system, especially since the farmers participating in the festival have expanded the cultivation of local products, and have displayed more than 125 varieties of mangoes that have been cultivated. In the country, pointing to the importance of supporting and encouraging farmers by organizing festivals that urge them to pay attention to agriculture, and to find outlets and umbrellas to market their products.

Al-Naqbi pointed out that the festival was not limited to farmers producing mangoes, as it expanded in this version by attracting all farmers wishing to display their products at the state level, with the aim of expanding the display of agricultural products and achieving diversity, with the aim of promoting and supporting farmers. of the products

Local agricultural, such as dates, bananas and lemons. He pointed out that the festival hosted productive families, and supported their mango products, such as mangoes and sweets made from this fruit, and others. Companies dealing with agricultural matters were also hosted, which in turn presented types of fertilizers, appropriate irrigation methods, and solutions to problems facing farmers in their agricultural crops. .

On the other hand, the head of the organizing committee of the annual mango festival, Muhammad Khalfan Al-Naqbi, said that the number of mango products presented at the festival has reached 150 species, while the number of farmers has doubled from the first edition, as their number reached 27 farmers, in addition to the productive families. Which displays its products extracted from the fruit of mangoes.

He added that this festival is an integrated agricultural one, as the council has attracted companies that serve agriculture and farmers, and presents the latest methods in combating diseases that affect crops and soil, in addition to displaying many types of fertilizers that contribute to raising the efficiency of agricultural crops. The festival also gives the opportunity to farm owners and traders. To buy and sell different types of mango fruit.