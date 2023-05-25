the armies of South Korea and the United States began this Wednesday what are their largest-scale live fire maneuvers to date to commemorate the 70th anniversary of their alliance at a convulsive moment in the peninsula marked by the North Korean weapons developmentss and the large military deployments of the allies.

With hundreds of guests – both military and civilian – in the stands of the Seungjin training camp, in the town of Pocheon (about 40 kilometers northeast of Seoul and just 25 from the border with the North), the public address system announces between cheers public the imminent start of the exercises.

Before the start, several videos of the South Korean Armed Forces accompanied by military songs and images of the latest North Korean missile tests and of leader Kim Jong-un reviewing for the first time tactical nuclear warheads that could be used against the South heat up the atmosphere. Alongside the grandstand, all kinds of military assets have also been displayed, from radar systems to Taurus air-to-ground cruise missiles to give an idea of ​​some of the many resources the alliance has.

Suddenly, the cannon shots of the K-2 tanks and the machine guns of the K-21 armored vehicles begin to thunder with a deafening noise.. Shells from the self-propelled K-9s are fired toward the far end of the training ground, and it takes a few seconds for the tremendous noise and vibration of the impacts to reach and shake the audience. The field fills with smoke while the attacks, accompanied by the strumming of electric guitars, are broadcast over the public address system.

Military exercise between South Korea and the United States. Photo: EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Thousands of troops and hundreds of assets

This is the largest deployment of means – for today’s inaugural maneuvers 2,500 troops from three different bodies and some 600 military assets- for some live fire exercises to date in South Korea, where since the end of the Korean War (1950-1953) only a dozen drills like this have been held to date.

The last time was in 2017 when the own kim jong un and then US President Donald Trump were exchanging threats before leading to a round of denuclearization summits that ended in failure. These allied exercises will be held on four other dates (June 2, 7, 12 and 15) to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the agreement by which Washington -which maintains 28,500 troops on South Korean soil- agrees to defend Seoul from a Possible North Korean attack.

Today’s exercise was divided into two parts, a first in which the troops of both countries respond to a hypothetical North Korean attack that starts with long-range artillery launches and an offensive along the border, while the second consists of in a counterattack operation.

Fighters and helicopters

In addition to the aforementioned battle tanks, the South Korean army also contributed E-737 early warning aircraft, F-35 fifth-generation stealth fighters or Apache and Cobra attack helicopters to today’s exercise that fired machine guns and rocket launchers against different targets. The US forces also contributed Apache helicopters, M270A1 multiple rocket launchers or the M1135 nuclear, biological and chemical reconnaissance vehicle.

“I think this sends a message to the whole world about the strength of the alliance,” replies American Captain Anthony Lopez, now in command of an artillery battery, when asked about the kind of message these exercises send to Pyongyang, which Earlier today he called the drill on state media a “dangerous war game” directed against “a nuclear power.”

Following the regime’s continued weapons tests and the announcement that it possesses short-range nuclear warheads that could be used against South Korean territory, US President Joe Biden recently promised to strengthen the so-called extended deterrence, by which Washington pledges to defend the Seoul employing all the resources at its disposal, including its nuclear arsenal.

EFE