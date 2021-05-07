Key day for the largest design and construction program of the Spanish naval industry, which it is costing three decades of jobs and almost 4 billion euros. Navantia specialists carry out from eight in the morning on Friday the operations for the launching of the submarine S-81 ‘Isaac Peral’, the first of the new S-80 series for the Spanish Navy and whose construction has lasted for almost two decades in the Cartagena shipyard.

The maneuvers, which must be completed throughout the day, are now taking place on a floating dock on which the new ship was placed two days ago, almost 90 meters in length and 7 in diameterSaid platform is being prepared to move it from the shipyard’s weapons dock to a point in the Mandarache Sea (the dock shared by the shipyard and the Arsenal) with sufficient draft to start the flooding operation using water ballasts. Once submerged, the submarine, housed inside, will remain afloat by itself. At that time the first technical checks corresponding to this phase of tests in port of the prototype. Specifically, checks will be carried out on the blowing and ventilation of the ballasts, the systems that allow the submarine to take water in its internal tanks to sink and release it when it needs to surface.

In this operation they will participate civilian and military pilots, moorings and the port tugboat service, who will be in charge of taking control of the submarine as soon as it is afloat. Their own powertrains will be started later. Specifically, when it is moored to the shipyard’s weapons dock and the first recharges of the ship’s diesel and electric engines are made. These port tests will last until the end of the year.

The launching operation is being remotely followed by crowd of onlookers from the eastern end of the Alfonso XII Pier, the place where the Naval Museum of Cartagena and the room that houses the world’s first torpedo submarine, the one devised more than 130 years ago by the Cartagena sailor and inventor Isaac Peral y Caballero, which gives its name to the new S-81.