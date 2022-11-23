We are at 25 billion, and the other 10? Where do they come from?

The mystery of the 2023 maneuver. It could be the title of a success, a true best seller, by Agatha Christie, if the famous British writer were still alive. There Budget Lawthe first in the Meloni government, was fired by cabinet Monday evening and after 40 hours the text of the budget is not there. Nobody has it. Many ministers don’t have it, undersecretaries don’t have it, Commission presidents don’t have it, let alone members of the opposition and regional governors and councilors.

The maneuver so far is liquid, like Zygmunt Bauman’s company. A real mystery, in short, which, according to ad Affaritaliani.it, lies in the covers (which were not shown in detail at the press conference at Palazzo Chigi yesterday morning). What we know up to now is that the Budget Law is of 35 billion euros and that 21, those intended for aid against high bills and high energy, come from the latest budget variance. Alright then. About three billion come from the extra profits of energy companies while one billion should (conditionally) come from the savings generated by the revision of the citizen’s income for 2023.

We are so at altitude 25 billion, and the other 10? Where do they come from? Of course, there is the increase in taxes on gaming, but at most it could be worth 300-400 million, as well as the hypothesized (and disputed) cut in the indexation of pensions for next year above a certain gross figure. Behind the scenes, sources of the opposition explain, a very difficult game is being played on financial coverage. A match that could also hold surprises”heavy“, such as the non-refinancing of the cut in excise duties on fuel. And much more. On the other hand, 35 minus 25 equals 10 (billions). Lots and lots of money. The majority denies any kind of problem and assures that “everything is ok “. So why is the text not there? Mystery (revealed). Agatha Christie rest in peace.

Subscribe to the newsletter

