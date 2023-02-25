The Maneskin 2023 tour officially kicked off with the stage in Turin: here’s how it went

Gabriella Mancini

I’m back i Maneskins. After the sold outs in Mexico, Canada, North America and South America, the Loud Kids Tourorganized by Vivo Concerti: first date zero in Pesaro, tonight the debut at the Pala Alpitour in Turin.

The hits for starting the concert with — The red curtain falls and the Maneskins are off to a flying start with Don't wanna sleep, success of the last album rush. Eh, no, you don't sleep with the four rock'n'roll boys dressed in black surrounded by silver sequins. Tank top and feather muffs for Damiano, his hair still too short. Then Gossip And Shut up and good, the song that made them win in Sanremo two years ago. "We are freaked out, but different from them!" the fans of the Pala Alpitour sing with them while the bassist Victoria, in black quilted overalls, plays on her knees, stretched out in front of the audience like a goalscorer. Damian he says goodbye: "I'll be of few words… I'm not asking you in Italian 'up your hands'… I don't like it… you do it…".

Music and lights — Two hours of rock wrapped up in a spectacular play of lights, an innovative production made up of over three hundred illuminated bodies, a luminous roof that creates an astonishing choreography in which the Damiano, Victoria, Ethan and Thomas go wild more and more. Coraline mixes sweetness and power. Red lights, red passion like flames always lit, silver lights, the repertoire in English alternates with hits in Italian. As In the name of the father, and the stage turns blue. Damiano: “And now a song that we played so much that it broke our c….” . He arrives Beggin and everyone sings it. Lights on the audience, delirious. Bursts and flames on the psychedelic notes of Gasolinespetrol to kill, “but how do you sleep at night, how do you close your eyes, if you use your fuel to kill?”.

Damiano David and cell phones… — Break. The Maneskins reappear at the back of the building and reach another stage, smaller, among the fans and sing the old one, so to speak, Back home: the microphone is for the audience, Damiano can even stop singing. A group of girls counts: "One, two, three: you are beautiful!". And then here Twenty years. The Roman frontman, a great fan of Rome enough to try to go to the Olimpico to watch the match incognito, invites you not to use your mobile phones too much, "there are too many videos on the web, if you really want to light up this c… of building" and suddenly a thousand lights appear.

Palaces and stadiums — Stage athletes, they escape from the box and return to the main one by crossing a protected corridor to the rhythm of I Wanna Be Your Slave . All crouched down and then jump up towards the sky, the public follows Damiano shouting "let's make a mess!". All together, passionately, until the last songs, Mark Chapman, on the psychology of John Lennon's killer ("He walks around on the loose / Dressed like a nightmare / He wants you to be in danger / But he calls you an idol…"), Oh mama and the toughest kool kids: as per tradition, they invite some fans on stage, super excited, agitated, happy to share the evening. And they all dance together. Encore, trio, it's a party. Beyond more than thirty concerts in the arenas there will be others five in stadiums, at the Olimpico on 20 and 21 July, at the San Siro on 24 and 25 July.