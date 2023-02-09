The Roman band returns to the stage that kicked off its exciting international career together with Tom Morello

From our correspondent Elisabetta Esposito – sanremo (im)

Victory on this stage of 2021 with Shut up and good it was the start of a continuous string of international triumphs and they have not forgotten. THE Maneskins they return to Ariston (for the third consecutive year if we consider the one in which they were competitors) and set Sanremo ablaze once again.

full rock — Surprisingly, they enter from the stalls, among the incredulous people who didn’t even have time to take out their smartphones to immortalize Damiano and his companions. Amadeus introduces them, mentioning that “they were born here” and listing their successes, from the album rush first in 15 countries of the world at 7 billion streams. Not a word, they take up their instruments and leave: about ten minutes of pure rock, with the medley of I wanna be your slavethe inevitable Shut up and good, The lonelyest And Gossip with a crazy guitarist like Tom Morello. See also Gomis, the World Cup with Senegal is good for the transfer market: he wants to return to Italy

super guests — They descend into the audience, this time expertly armed with a telephone. Damiano with a bolero (destined to fly away) on his bare chest and Victoria with a rather unusual bodysuit/thong in these parts. But now they can do whatever they want, they are part of another world, Amadeus also said it in the conference: “The Maneskins are great international guests for me, so the over 70 rule for Italian guests doesn’t apply with them” .

the tour — At the end of the performance they receive the Città di Sanremo award. “Thank you all”; says Damiano who recalls that in February “we’ll start again with the European and Italian tour, we’ll do the stadiums, the Olimpico and San Siro”.